Aave Deploys $70B on Aptos to Tap Stablecoin Liquidity

By: Coinstats
2025/08/22 19:05
Superhero Aave flies over a futuristic city, orange cape floating, holding Aptos light-up token, $70 billion numbers, dynamic rays and movement.

The boom of stablecoins and the crypto industry breathed a contrastive and lively breath. To some speculative frenzy responds the quest for efficiency of others. Amid this turmoil, Aave advances by leaps and bounds. Backed by $70 billion in aggregated deposits, the protocol expands its territory on Aptos, a non-EVM blockchain designed for performance. A disruptive strategy, designed to chase speed, security, and new liquidity flows all at once. A new chapter of DeFi is being written, between institutional ambitions and technical pragmatism.

