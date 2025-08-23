Aave Expands to Aptos in First Move Off Ethereum

Decentralized lending giant Aave has deployed on the Aptos blockchain, its first expansion beyond Ethereum-compatible networks

Decentralized lending giant Aave has deployed on the Aptos blockchain, its first expansion beyond Ethereum-compatible networks. The move required rewriting the protocol in the Move programming language and gives Aptos users access to Aave’s market, which manages about $70 billion in deposits across chains.

To accelerate adoption, the Aptos Foundation is funding liquidity rewards for depositors and borrowers. Demand proved brisk: initial supply caps were reached in less than a day, prompting the protocol’s governance to lift limits to $1 million per asset.

The Aptos rollout integrates Chainlink price-feed oracles to secure collateral valuations, extending a collaboration that already underpins Aave’s markets on other chains. The launch underscores both Aave’s strategy to diversify beyond Ethereum infrastructure and Aptos’s push to attract flagship decentralized-finance applications.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.