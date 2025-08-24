Aave founder Stani.eth responded again: The proposal created by the WLFI team has been voted and passed in Aave DAO

PANews reported on August 24 that Aave founder Stani.eth once again posted on the X platform to respond to the "WLFI team's claim that Aave will obtain 7% of the total token supply is untrue." He posted a link to the relevant proposal and stated: "Proposal created by the WLF team has passed and voted on Aave DAO" and "has been officially approved by WLFI (And ratified by WLF as well)."
According to previous news , a suspected WLFI Wallet team member denied the proposal that Aave would obtain 7% of the total WLFI tokens.
