Aave Hits Record $73.2 Billion in Deposits as DeFi Market Surges

Popular decentralized lending platform, Aave AAVE $299.2 24h volatility: 1.6% Market cap: $4.56 B Vol. 24h: $333.31 M , has set a new record in deposits and total value locked (TVL), signaling renewed investor confidence in the DeFi sector.

Founder Stan Kulechov announced that net deposits have just hit $73.2 billion, declaring on X that “DeFi will win.”

According to data by DefiLlama, Aave’s TVL climbed from $31 billion to $41.85 billion over the past month. This allowed the platform to surpass staking giant Lido LDO $1.19 24h volatility: 3.0% Market cap: $1.06 B Vol. 24h: $83.55 M , which now holds $39.58 billion in TVL.

Overall, the broader DeFi market has surged above $160 billion, a level not seen since April 2022. Ethereum ETH $4 528 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $546.40 B Vol. 24h: $33.59 B continues to dominate with $94.5 billion in locked assets, while Solana SOL $234.8 24h volatility: 3.2% Market cap: $127.37 B Vol. 24h: $11.00 B follows at $12.7 billion.

The rapid influx of liquidity into major protocols suggests that investors are seeking yield in decentralized markets beyond just Bitcoin BTC $114 951 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $2.29 T Vol. 24h: $42.26 B and Ethereum. Historically, when capital flows into blue-chip DeFi names such as Aave and Lido, it often spills into altcoins, particularly related to DeFi.

With investor appetite returning, market watchers believe Aave is well-positioned to maintain its leadership.

AAVE Faces Short-Term Price Pressure

Meanwhile, the platform’s native token AAVE has struggled to match the hype due to broader market uncertainty on September 15. At the time of writing, the cryptocurrency is trading near $298 with a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, down about 4.5% in the past 24 hours.

AAVE recently faced rejection near its 30-day simple moving average around $312. The current price level around $298 corresponds to the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level, making it a critical area of support.

A decisive break below the current price could lead to a pullback toward $276. Bulls will need to defend the $298-$305 range to prevent deeper losses.

Despite these short-term headwinds, the longer-term outlook remains favorable. Over the past year, AAVE’s value has more than doubled, adding roughly $2.5 billion in market cap.

