Aave Labs Launches Horizon, Enabling Institutions to Borrow Stablecoins Against RWAs

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 00:41
U
U$0.01105-6.35%
RealLink
REAL$0.0586+3.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10097-0.82%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.45--%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001674+1.88%
AaveToken
AAVE$327.08-0.54%

With Horizon, Aave offers institutional investors a compliant way to deploy their idle liquidity into DeFi.

Aave Labs, the team behind Aave, the largest lending protocol in decentralized finance (DeFi) with over $40 billion in total value locked (TVL), has launched a new platform called Horizon, which enables institutions to borrow stablecoins using tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) as collateral.

The platform, built on Aave’s protocol, is designed to operate around the clock while combining compliance frameworks with on-chain liquidity, the firm said in a Wednesday press release shared with The Defiant.

With Horizon, institutions can tap stablecoins using traditional assets, such as U.S. Treasuries and institutional funds, as well as crypto-focused funds and AAA-rated CLOs, thereby putting idle liquidity to work that’s typically locked in slower, legacy systems.

Targeting RWA Growth

Under the hood, the platform uses Chainlink SmartData, starting with Onchain NAV, to automatically track the value of tokenized assets, letting institutions borrow stablecoins in real-time. Aave Labs also plans to add tools like Proof of Reserve and SmartAUM later to facilitate easier risk management.

Aave Labs founder Stani Kulechov said in the announcement that the platform is built for the “growth of tokenized real-world collateral.”

The launch includes a network of partners spanning asset managers, tokenization providers, and stablecoin issuers, including Centrifuge, Superstate, Circle, RLUSD, VanEck, Hamilton Lane, and WisdomTree.

Top RWA Blockchains

The launch comes as the tokenized RWA market has grown to $26.6 billion, with Ethereum accounting for more than 51% of the sector, according to RWA.xyz.

The largest vehicle is BlackRock’s BUIDL fund, focused on U.S. Treasuries, with nearly $2.4 billion in assets, followed by Tether’s tokenized gold at $1.26 billion and Paxos’ tokenized gold at over $945 million.

Kevin Rusher, founder of RWA lending platform RAAC, told The Defiant in April that the sector surpassing the $20 billion milestone earlier this year was a “strong signal” as it was the only sector in crypto still reaching new all-time highs while most were suffering heavy losses.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/aave-labs-launches-horizon-enabling-institutions-to-borrow-stablecoins-against-rwas

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

TLDR Webull has launched crypto trading services in Australia, offering 240 cryptocurrencies. The company partnered with Coinbase Prime to provide a wide range of digital assets. Webull reintroduced crypto trading in the US earlier this week after exiting the market in 2023. The Australian launch reflects Webull’s strategy to expand its crypto offerings in key [...] The post Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry appeared first on CoinCentral.
Share
Coincentral2025/08/27 23:54
Share
Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

As Bitcoin encounters a "value winter", real-world gold is recasting the iron curtain of value on the blockchain.
RealLink
REAL$0.05858+3.40%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000023--%
Iron Fish
IRON$0.1774-0.83%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 17:12
Share
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0655+6.67%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001331+1.52%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00679-1.16%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Share

Trending News

More

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.12)

From Zero to Crypto Hero in 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces a Free Gamified Crash Course