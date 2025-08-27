Aave Labs launches new platform Horizon, allowing institutions to borrow tokenized assets as stablecoins

By: PANews
2025/08/27 21:03
PANews reported on August 27 that Aave Labs has launched a new platform, Horizon, which aims to enable institutional borrowers to use tokenized versions of real-world assets (RWAs), such as U.S. Treasuries, as collateral to obtain stablecoins. At launch, institutions will be able to borrow Circle's USDC, Ripple's RLUSD, and Aave's GHO in exchange for a range of tokenized assets, including Superstate's short-term U.S. Treasury and cryptocurrency holding funds, Circle's income fund, and Centrifuge's tokenized Janus Henderson product. The platform aims to provide accredited investors with short-term financing for their RWA holdings and allow them to deploy income strategies. The platform's setup blends permissioned and permissionless functionality: collateralized tokens are embedded with issuer-level compliance checks, while lending pools remain open and composable. Chainlink's oracle services provide real-time pricing data, starting with NAVLink, which delivers the net asset value of tokenized funds directly on-chain to ensure that loans are properly collateralized.

Launch partners include a range of asset issuers, including Ethena, OpenEden, Securitize, VanEck, Hamilton Lane, and WisdomTree, with plans to expand collateral options to more tokenized assets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
