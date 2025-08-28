Aave launches Horizon, an institutional RWA-backed stablecoin market

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/28 13:50
RealLink
REAL$0,05928+3,07%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001683+0,89%
AaveToken
AAVE$324,89-1,40%
Allo
RWA$0,005615+1,04%

Aave Labs has launched Horizon, a new lending platform for institutions to borrow stablecoins against real-world assets. 

Summary
  • Aave Labs has launched Horizon, a lending market that allows institutions to borrow stablecoins against tokenized real-world assets.
  • At launch, Horizon supports collateral from Superstate, Circle, and Centrifuge, with stablecoin supply in USDC, RLUSD, and GHO.
  • The platform integrates compliance, real-time RWA valuations, and institutional partnerships.

The platform was announced on Aug. 27, marking one of Aave’s (AAVE) largest steps toward bridging institutional finance and decentralized finamce.

Although tokenized RWAs have emerged as a link between blockchain technology and traditional assets, they have not yet been integrated into DeFi. Horizon changes this dynamic and establishes a more integrated and effective market by permitting qualified institutions to use RWAs as collateral for stablecoin loans directly.

Aave is bringing tokenized RWAs into DeFi

Institutions can now access liquidity without having to sell tokenized bonds or treasuries, and stablecoin lenders profit from new yield opportunities linked to institutional borrowers.

Based on Aave Protocol v3.3, Horizon was designed with compliance in mind, making sure it meets legal requirements while preserving non-custodial infrastructure.

Horizon’s framework supports two main groups. These include qualified investors who borrow stablecoins and provide RWA collateral, as well as stablecoin lenders who provide liquidity without requiring permissions.

While lenders deposit stablecoins like RLUSD, USD Coin (USDC) or GHO and receive yield in exchange, borrowers receive non-transferable aTokens that represent their collateralized positions.

Multiple collateral options and security

At launch, Horizon supports collateral from Superstate, Centrifuge, and Circle, with assets such as tokenized U.S. Treasury bills and AAA-rated collateralized loan obligations. The platform also integrates Chainlink’s NAVLink, ensuring accurate valuations of RWA collateral.

Risk oversight is being managed by Llama Risk and Chaos Labs, with additional institutional partners including Ripple, WisdomTree, Securitize, and VanEck.

With Horizon’s adoption of non-custodial architecture and transparent onchain governance, security is a top priority. Issuers are still in charge of compliance and whitelisting, making sure that access is still permitted when needed.

This model exposes DeFi lenders to institutional borrowers with a new risk profile while providing institutions with stablecoin liquidity without the need to liquidate tokenized assets.

According to estimates, RWAs present a trillion-dollar opportunity, putting Aave at the forefront of the integration of decentralized liquidity and traditional finance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Asia 2025 Hit By Withdrawals As Hong Kong Officials Avoid Trump Connection: Report

Bitcoin Asia 2025 Hit By Withdrawals As Hong Kong Officials Avoid Trump Connection: Report

A senior Hong Kong regulator and a lawmaker have pulled out of this week’s Bitcoin Asia conference. Their withdrawal came after they were reportedly advised to avoid interactions with Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump. Eric Yip Chee-hang, executive director of the HK Securities and Futures Commission, is no longer listed as a keynote speaker. Legislator Johnny Ng Kit-chong, a technology entrepreneur, was also removed from the agenda. Both names had appeared on the site in mid-July, shortly after organisers announced Eric Trump’s participation. Instead of Yip, Clarence Shen, an SFC manager who oversees fintech policy, will represent the regulator at the two-day event. Absences At Bitcoin Asia Linked To Official Guidance On Crypto Caution Eric Trump is scheduled to appear in Hong Kong on Friday for two sessions titled “All in on Bitcoin” and “Bitcoin Takes Over the World.” He is co-founder of mining venture American Bitcoin and has been involved in World Liberty Financial, a Trump family-backed project focused on digital assets. SCMP reported Wednesday that Ng said his withdrawal was linked to personal matters that clashed with the conference agenda. Meanwhile, the SFC described Yip’s absence as the result of a business trip. Further, the report said officials had been advised to keep a low profile on crypto issues. In particular, they were urged to be cautious when stablecoins and cross-border capital flows are under scrutiny. The guidance came ahead of the conference, which is being held in Hong Kong for the second time since last year as the city continues its push to establish itself as a hub for digital assets. US Tariffs On Hong Kong Imports Add Pressure Amid Escalating Trade Dispute Lau Siu-kai, a consultant to the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies, said the move aimed to avoid perceptions of cooperation with Donald Trump. Further, he noted that the Trump family’s involvement in crypto businesses has previously drawn criticism. In particular, critics argue it blurs the line between personal interests and public roles. Bitcoin Asia, organized by BTC Inc, is one of the largest industry gatherings worldwide. The event attracts investors, miners and policymakers from across the region. The conference comes as Hong Kong balances its ambitions to grow as a digital asset hub with the political realities of strained China-US relations. The timing shows the sensitivity of today’s political climate. Since his return to the White House in January, Donald Trump has placed crypto at the center of his economic agenda. Moreover, he has unveiled new regulations that supporters believe could transform the US into the “crypto capital of the planet.” At the same time, his administration has intensified trade tensions. Specifically, Washington has imposed tariffs of up to 145% on Hong Kong imports. As a result, the city now sits at the center of the latest phase of the tariff war between the US and China
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,488+1,37%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/28 12:56
Share
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
U
U$0,00925-17,41%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0,00007866-2,85%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0662+14,93%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Share
Former China central bank chief challenges need for stablecoin adoption

Former China central bank chief challenges need for stablecoin adoption

Zhou questioned real benefits of stablecoin adoption, suggesting China's financial system is already making progress under centralization.
RealLink
REAL$0,05928+3,13%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,06813+4,14%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 11:43
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Asia 2025 Hit By Withdrawals As Hong Kong Officials Avoid Trump Connection: Report

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Former China central bank chief challenges need for stablecoin adoption

Starting from haircut, why can’t Bitcoin become a currency?

The whale address 0xa523 holds a total of 86,800 ETH, worth $298 million.