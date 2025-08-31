Crypto News

Explore AAVE’s recent drop, Hedera’s short-term setup, and BlockDAG’s 2049% bonus with $387M raised as a strong contender for the 2025 bull run.

Momentum in crypto isn’t only about price swings, it’s about strategy. AAVE’s dip raised questions, but buyers stepped in fast, hinting at recovery potential. Hedera’s HBAR is trending near a critical level, with its short-term path still undecided. Meanwhile, BlockDAG skipped waiting on charts and delivered action. By attaching a 2049% bonus to Token2049 Singapore, it turned timing into a tool, proving that structure matters as much as sentiment.

With $387 million raised, 25.6 billion coins sold, and Batch 30 priced at $0.03, BlockDAG has matched visibility with traction. Early buyers since Batch 1 are already sitting on a 2,900% ROI, cementing its position as one of the most compelling plays heading into the 2025 bull run.

BlockDAG Transforms Token2049 Into Its Launch Moment

Token2049 isn’t simply about showing up; it’s about how a project uses the spotlight. BlockDAG has done more than secure a slot; it has built a countdown. By linking its 2049% limited-time bonus to the event, the project has shifted the focus from speeches and showcases to direct user participation. This move creates urgency and puts BlockDAG in front of the industry’s largest gathering.

The scale tells the story. Over $387 million has been raised, with 25.6 billion BDAG coins already sold. Batch 30’s price of $0.03 shows how far the presale has climbed from its $0.001 starting point. Early participants have seen a 2,900% return, evidence of a model that rewards conviction. The 2049% bonus amplifies this by offering latecomers one final entry window before the curtain closes.

What makes BlockDAG different is intent. While many projects use Token2049 to gain visibility, BlockDAG has designed a mechanism to convert attention into adoption. Its hybrid DAG + Proof-of-Work design and EVM compatibility provide long-term strength, but its presale strategy demonstrates discipline and execution. In a space where many fade after the hype, BlockDAG is finishing its presale with urgency and precision.

For anyone weighing the best crypto for the 2025 bull run, the answer may already be in motion. BlockDAG isn’t waiting for validation; it’s creating a finale that speaks through numbers, timing, and performance.

AAVE Price Drop Shows Recovery Signs

AAVE slipped nearly 8% in a sharp move tied to WLFI token distribution uncertainty, but the quick rebound revealed strong underlying demand. Daily losses narrowed to just 1% as buyers stepped back in, showing resilience. On-chain data supported this, with $1.64 million in net outflows reflecting accumulation rather than exit.

Technical indicators remain stable, and Chaikin Money Flow stayed positive, confirming continued capital inflows. Fibonacci levels now point toward a $430 recovery target, nearly 24% above the current $347 trading zone. Far from a breakdown, AAVE’s structure suggests a temporary shakeout, with liquidity and conviction signalling buyers are prepared for upside.

Hedera Short-Term Price Balances on Support

HBAR trades in a tight band between $0.225 and $0.260, with support near $0.232 holding firm. Trading volume dropped to 27.6 million, showing hesitation, but open interest climbed from $284M to $286M, hinting that traders are preparing for a move. Shorts dominate longs, with $807M in shorts versus –$728M in longs, setting up conditions for a potential short squeeze if resistance breaks.

That key level sits at $0.245. A clean break could lift HBAR toward $0.255 or $0.260. If support fails, downside tests of $0.228 or $0.225 are likely. For now, HBAR’s short-term price direction rests on whether buyers reclaim momentum.

In Summary

AAVE’s rebound potential and HBAR’s consolidation reflect markets in pause mode. BlockDAG, in contrast, is moving forward on its own terms. With a 2049% bonus timed with Token2049, $387M raised, and 25.6B coins sold, it has engineered urgency where others rely on speculation. Early presale buyers are already up 2,900%, and late entrants still have room to capture value. For those searching for the best crypto for the 2025 bull run, BlockDAG stands apart, built on clarity, timing, and execution.

