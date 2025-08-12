Aave Protocol TVL Soars to Nearly $50 Billion, Dominating Ethereum’s Decentralized Lending Market

PANews reported on August 12th that, according to The Block , the Aave protocol's total value locked ( TVL ) has surged from $ 8 billion to $ 47 billion this year, capturing approximately 80% of the Ethereum lending market. Aave now has over 1,000 active borrowers, demonstrating its dominance in the DeFi lending space. The protocol enables transparent lending through smart contracts, allowing users to access funds 24/7 without barriers and manage their assets flexibly. Aave 's rapid growth reflects the accelerating adoption of decentralized lending by institutions, making it a crucial bridge between traditional finance and the crypto market.

