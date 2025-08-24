Aave tumbles following rumors regarding World Liberty token allocation

By: Coinstats
2025/08/24 04:01
Rumors on social media about a World Liberty Financial governance proposal from October 2024 drove the Aave token down by over $30.

The price of the Aave (AAVE) token tumbled by over 8% on Saturday, following rumors that the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol would receive a different token allocation from World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a DeFi platform backed by members of US president Donald Trump’s family.

“The WLFI team told WuBlockchain that the claim that ‘Aave will receive 7% of the total WLFI token supply’ is false and fake news,” blockchain reporter Colin Wu said, sparking a debate about the rumor and the token arrangement on social media.

Wu was referencing a WLFI community proposal from October 2024, outlining an arrangement in which the Aave decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), responsible for governing the protocol, would receive 7% of the WLFI governance token’s circulating supply and 20% of protocol revenues generated by the WLFI deployment on Aave v3.

