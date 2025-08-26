Aave v4 codebase officially introduces DAO service providers, founder says Aave v4 will be launched soon

PANews reported on August 26th that Emilio (Aave's Vice President of Engineering) has officially introduced the Aave v4 codebase to all DAO service providers, marking a significant milestone in the protocol's development. Aave founder Stani.eth also stated that Aave v4 is imminently launching.

Related reading: Aave V4 explained: How can the leading lending platform build a new moat?