Aave will acquire 7% of the total supply of WLFI tokens, currently valued at $2.79 billion

By: PANews
2025/08/23 22:30
PANews reported on August 23 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, according to the WLFI proposal, Aave, as its lending ecosystem partner, will obtain 7% of the total supply of tokens. These tokens are now worth US$2.79 billion, while AAVE FDV is currently only US$5.9 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
