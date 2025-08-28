Aave’s new Horizon allows institutions to borrow stablecoins using real-world assets

The platform facilitates stablecoin loans backed by institutional funds and tokenized Treasurys.

Horizon bridges TradFi and DeFi with 24/7 institutional-level borrowing.

AAVE gained 12% the previous week.

Aave Labs has launched an advanced platform that enables institutions to borrow stablecoins using real-world assets (RWAs) like collateralized loan debts and US Treasury.

The Horizon borrowing tool marks a key step toward integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) and traditional finance (TradFi).

Meanwhile, it reflects Aave’s thriving lending market with institutional-grade products that combine DeFi’s efficiency and transparency with the compliance that top financial players seek.

Commenting on the development, Aave founder Stani Kulechov said:

Businesses and large-scale investors can use Horizon to borrow stablecoins like Ripple’s RLUSD, Aave’s GHO, and USDC using real-world assets like real estate and tokenized US Treasurys as collateral.

How Horizon works

The new platform leverages Aave V3’s permissioned version.

Aave Labs launched the upgraded Aave version three network to serve as its leading lending protocol.

Meanwhile, Horizon enables institutions to interact with the blockchain industry without regulatory obstacles.

All borrowers need to do is deposit tokenized securities, including funds, as collateral and borrow USDC, GHO, and RLUSD.

Notably, stablecoin issuers will handle compliance, determining qualified participants and which assets they can interact with.

Furthermore, Horizon ensures a permissionless stablecoin market, allowing the DeFi landscape to remain composable and connected 24/7.

The timing matters

Horizon’s launch comes as tokenized RWA gains traction as the next phase of blockchain innovation.

Leading businesses, government bonds, and private equity are navigating tokenization to make illiquid assets tradable and more accessible.

Aave will gain increased utility and liquidity as individuals use traditional assets to secure stablecoin loans.

Furthermore, they can free up funds without offloading their long-term holdings, while enjoying blockchain’s 24/7 settlement perks.

Also, Aave DAO can generate additional revenue through Horizon’s undertakings.

Such moves cement Aave’s position as a top player in DeFi lending.

Stablecoins have seen increased traction since the US regulated the sector, and Aave looks ready to pioneer the closely-watched financial revolution.

AAVE price outlook

The alt trades at $327 after gaining more than 12% within the past week.

AAVE has dipped from the August 23 peak of $376 amidst the broader market decline.

Its short-term structure reflects bear dominance, with a 1% price decline in the past 24 hours.

AAVE’s 24-hour trading volume is down 25%.

That reflects faded trader enthusiasm in the digital token.

The 3H MACD highlights dwindling momentum with red histograms.

Also, the Relative Strength Index signals seller control.

Broad market downturn contributes to AAVE’s short-term bearishness.

Crypto analyst and trader Alex Clay highlights a monthly pattern that can propel the altcoin to $1,000 if confirmed.

That would mean an approximately 200% gain from AAVE’s current market price.

However, continued ecosystem development and broader market bull run remain essential for such a rally.

