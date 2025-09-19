The post ABC Leaves Up Kimmel Monologues On Charlie Kirk—Clips Surge In Views appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Jimmy Kimmel’s monologues on the Charlie Kirk assassination are surging in viewership on YouTube, earning the late-night host his biggest numbers on the site in months, as ABC has left up the controversial clips that prompted the network to pull his show. Kimmel’s show was abruptly pulled from the air Wednesday. (Photo by Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images) Disney via Getty Images Key Facts Two of Kimmel’s monologues that covered the Kirk shooting, one posted to his YouTube channel on Sept. 11 and another posted Sept. 16, have earned Kimmel his biggest YouTube numbers since June, with each garnering about 3.7 million views. The Disney-owned broadcast network pulled Kimmel’s show from the air Wednesday after some of the host’s comments from Monday night sparked controversy and was condemned by FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, including Kimmel’s claim that the “MAGA gang” was “trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.” Kimmel’s monologues on Kirk are still available on his show’s YouTube channel, the ABC website and Kimmel’s Instagram as of Thursday morning, with his comments on Kirk still intact. Forbes has reached out to ABC for comment. Why Was Kimmel Pulled From The Air? ABC yanked Kimmel’s show off the air Wednesday as controversy over his comments on Kirk grew, leading broadcasting company Nexstar to announce it would refuse to air “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on the ABC affiliates it owns. Though Nexstar did not cite specific comments, the company said in a statement Kimmel made remarks that were “offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse.” Carr, in an appearance on conservative podcaster Benny Johnson’s show on Wednesday, criticized Kimmel and said he has an obligation to “operate in the public interest” to keep his show’s FCC license.… The post ABC Leaves Up Kimmel Monologues On Charlie Kirk—Clips Surge In Views appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Jimmy Kimmel’s monologues on the Charlie Kirk assassination are surging in viewership on YouTube, earning the late-night host his biggest numbers on the site in months, as ABC has left up the controversial clips that prompted the network to pull his show. Kimmel’s show was abruptly pulled from the air Wednesday. (Photo by Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images) Disney via Getty Images Key Facts Two of Kimmel’s monologues that covered the Kirk shooting, one posted to his YouTube channel on Sept. 11 and another posted Sept. 16, have earned Kimmel his biggest YouTube numbers since June, with each garnering about 3.7 million views. The Disney-owned broadcast network pulled Kimmel’s show from the air Wednesday after some of the host’s comments from Monday night sparked controversy and was condemned by FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, including Kimmel’s claim that the “MAGA gang” was “trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.” Kimmel’s monologues on Kirk are still available on his show’s YouTube channel, the ABC website and Kimmel’s Instagram as of Thursday morning, with his comments on Kirk still intact. Forbes has reached out to ABC for comment. Why Was Kimmel Pulled From The Air? ABC yanked Kimmel’s show off the air Wednesday as controversy over his comments on Kirk grew, leading broadcasting company Nexstar to announce it would refuse to air “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on the ABC affiliates it owns. Though Nexstar did not cite specific comments, the company said in a statement Kimmel made remarks that were “offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse.” Carr, in an appearance on conservative podcaster Benny Johnson’s show on Wednesday, criticized Kimmel and said he has an obligation to “operate in the public interest” to keep his show’s FCC license.…