ABTC's IPO is a roller coaster ride, adding another "crypto ATM" to the Trump family

By: PANews
2025/09/04 16:00
Sidekick
K$0.1646+10.24%
Threshold
T$0.01584-2.76%
Union
U$0.01131+126.20%
holoride
RIDE$0.000964-0.10%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.33-0.73%

Today, American Bitcoin Corp. (ABTC) officially listed on the Nasdaq. Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Eric Trump, who holds close ties to the Trump family, staged a thrilling "capital roller coaster" on its first day of trading.

ABTC Pump & Dump

Market data showed that ABTC surged by more than 110% at its opening, but ultimately closed up about 17%.

On that day, the stock was suspended five times by Nasdaq within an hour after opening due to violent fluctuations. It rose to $14 several times and then fell back to around $9.50, retracing more than half of the gains.

This trend is a typical example of the "Pump and Dump" model: first, use political exposure and capital market enthusiasm to raise stock prices, and then take the opportunity to cash in profits, leaving ordinary investors to take over and suffer losses.

A mysterious transaction: from mining machine "donation" to IPO

In late March, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. struck a deal with Hut 8, one of the largest publicly traded bitcoin mining companies in the U.S., to create a new entity called American Bitcoin.

Under the agreement, Hut 8 donated all of its 61,000 mining machines to American Bitcoin. In return, Hut 8 acquired an 80% stake in American Bitcoin.

The most puzzling aspect of the deal is that the mining company gave up its 100%-owned equipment in exchange for a smaller stake by partnering with Trump's sons.

In response, Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, said on social media: "I completely don't understand why Hut 8 would use 61,000 mining machines in exchange for 80% of the shares of a subsidiary that it already wholly owns?"

Eric Trump serves as chief strategy officer at the new company, which the company says brings "business acumen" and a "commitment to a decentralized financial system." Donald Trump Jr. is not listed in any executive position.

In the IPO, Gryphon Digital Mining served as a "public shell company," providing American Bitcoin with a springboard into the core US capital markets. This merger provided the Trump family entity with a direct path to a Nasdaq listing, perfectly aligning with its $210 million capital raising plan. Furthermore, the company also held 2,443 Bitcoins as a corporate treasury reserve, adding weight to its financial narrative.

In his first public statement, Eric Trump said: "Our Nasdaq listing marks a historic milestone for Bitcoin's entry into the core U.S. capital market. Our mission is to make the United States the undisputed leader of the global Bitcoin economy." Donald Trump Jr. emphasized that the company "symbolizes the core values of freedom, transparency and independence."

However, the reality is that the core of all narratives is ultimately a cash-out tool - disguised as a belief in Bitcoin, but underlying it is capital arbitrage.

WLFI: Another script for wealth harvesting

Just days before ABTC's listing, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), another crypto bet of the Trump family, went online for trading. Its WLFI token briefly surged to $0.46, but then plummeted by approximately 50%, closing at around $0.22.

On its initial public offering, WLFI boosted the Trump family's paper wealth by approximately $5 billion. Trading volume reached $1 billion in the first hour, bringing the token's market capitalization to nearly $7 billion. Reuters also reported that the project has generated approximately $500 million in actual profits for the family to date.

WLFI's listing is not a simple issuance, but through a voting mechanism, early investors agreed in July to unlock their tokens for trading. The governance attributes of WLFI are more intriguing than its economic value - the official has not even stated whether it includes equity or dividend distribution.

Political halo + retail investor enthusiasm = arbitrage artifact

The following table intuitively shows the difference in returns for investors of different identities on the first day of WLFI:

Identity/Group

Cost price

Listing price (approx.)

Revenue

Retail investors (secondary market buyers)

$0.30–0.46

$0.22

Losses of 20%–50%

Ordinary early-stage investors

$0.05

$0.22

About 4 times the profit

Core Insiders/Privileged Investors

$0.015–0.05

$0.22

Nearly 4–14 times the return

It is not difficult to see from this:

  • Retail investors, as "high-level buyers", become the main losers;
  • Although ordinary early investors made money, they were not the biggest winners;
  • The privileged camp obtains overwhelming returns at extremely low costs and cashes out easily.

The core logic of this wave of hype is:

  • Narrative packaging: From "America's Bitcoin Economic Leader" to "Freedom and Transparency", each project is given a grand meaning;
  • Identity Revealed: The endorsement of Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. will undoubtedly increase the project's attention and buying;
  • Building hype: Social media and mainstream media collaborate to create hype, stimulating retail investors’ FOMO (fear of missing out);
  • Cashing in: The sales are completed under a wave of high heat, but retail investors are left at high levels and continue to bear pressure.

The Trump family's path to encryption is not accidental, but rather a way to use their political capital to establish a cross-cycle wealth map for themselves. For example, in addition to tokens, WLFI also has supporting assets such as the stablecoin USD1. At the same time, the project's internal holdings account for as much as 60-75%, and the interests are seriously tied.

Coupled with billions of dollars in cooperation with allies such as Abu Dhabi and Justin Sun, this capital deployment across political cycles and asset classes is not just arbitrage but also an "institutional ATM."

When the carnival is over, the only ones left are ordinary investors who hold on to their remaining chips and look up at the K-line - they become the only "paying audience" of this show.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization

Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization

The post Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto may be entering its final calm before a storm of regulatory activity in Washington. According to Ron Hammond, Head of Policy and Advocacy at Wintermute, this week could be the last “quiet week” before Congress returns with a packed agenda that directly impacts the digital asset industry. Congress Returns With Heavy Agenda After a month-long recess in August, lawmakers are back in Washington, facing a possible shutdown at the end of September. But crypto is also high on the list. The Senate is preparing its own version of a market structure bill, a framework that could define how digital assets are regulated in the US. Unlike the House, which already passed the bipartisan Clarity Act earlier this year, the Senate wants to draft its own approach. A first draft is expected by mid-to-late September. Hammond noted that while a shutdown could delay progress, momentum is strong, and key committees are preparing to review the bill in the fall. Market Structure Bill: What to Expect The House has been working on market structure for nearly eight years, but the Senate only began serious hearings this year. Hammond explained that senators want more ownership of the process and may revise definitions around ancillary assets and decentralization tests. If progress continues, a Senate vote could happen in late October or early November, with the possibility of the House taking it up before Christmas. That means the bill could either be passed by year-end or pushed into 2026. TradFi vs. Crypto: The Tokenization Battle Beyond market structure, another hot topic is tokenization of traditional assets. Citadel and other Wall Street players have voiced skepticism, warning of risks. On the other hand, firms like Galaxy Digital are embracing tokenized securities. Hammond said the debate is intensifying in DC, with the SEC hinting at guidance on tokenized equities soon. Banks Push Back Against Stablecoins Banks are becoming more aggressive in their lobbying. Their main concern? Interest-bearing stablecoins. Banks fear these could drain deposits from the financial system. While earlier compromises had limited stablecoin issuers, banks now want additional restrictions that close off affiliates, brokers, and dealers from offering them. This puts them directly at odds with the crypto industry, which argues stablecoins bring efficiency, transparency, and lower costs for cross-border payments. Odds of Passage Prediction markets put the chance of a market structure bill becoming law this year at around 40%, but Hammond thinks the odds are higher. “The right people are talking,” Hammond said, adding that bipartisan buy-in increases the likelihood of progress. If Hammond is correct, the calm is ending. By late fall, crypto could see its most consequential regulatory shifts yet. Between the Senate’s market structure draft, stablecoin debates, and tokenization rules, the next few months may set the foundation for how digital assets operate in the US for years to come.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09948-0.39%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21467+0.70%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01301-1.58%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 16:20
Share
Trump-Backed WLFI Token Hits All-Time Low, Sinks Under $0.18: What to Know?

Trump-Backed WLFI Token Hits All-Time Low, Sinks Under $0.18: What to Know?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.323-0.85%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1789-21.39%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01218-1.85%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 16:22
Share
Ripple Integrates $700M RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Expanding Its Ecosystem

Ripple Integrates $700M RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Expanding Its Ecosystem

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017091-3.77%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 16:28
Share

Trending News

More

Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization

Trump-Backed WLFI Token Hits All-Time Low, Sinks Under $0.18: What to Know?

Ripple Integrates $700M RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Expanding Its Ecosystem

LTC vs XRP: Litecoin Calls Ripple ‘Unwanted,’ Analyst Claps Back

Bad actors are using Ethereum smart contracts to deploy malware: ReversingLabs