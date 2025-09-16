Abu Dhabi’s ORQO Group was established to provide a platform for Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD

By: PANews
2025/09/16 18:41
PANews reported on September 16th that, according to CoinDesk , the ORQO Group, established in Abu Dhabi, manages $ 370 million in assets and integrates four traditional and crypto financial institutions: Mount TFI , Monterra Capital , Nextrope , and Soil . The group will provide on-chain yield services based on private lending for Ripple 's RLUSD stablecoin on the XRP Ledger through its Soil platform. ORQO has obtained licenses in Poland and Malta and is in the process of applying for regulatory approval from the Abu Dhabi Global Market. In the future, it will open multiple RLUSD credit pools, providing yield opportunities for institutional and protocol funds.

