Aces Advance To Finals With Overtime Game Five Win Over Indiana Fever

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 30: Jewell Loyd #24, Chelsea Gray #12 and A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces celebrate after their 107-98 overtime victory over the Indiana Fever in Game Five of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Michelob ULTRA Arena Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 30, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces won the series three games to two.

In a game that saw more ties and lead changes than one could count, as well as a forced overtime, the Las Vegas Aces pulled away and out the win to advance to the Finals against the Phoenix Mercury. The Aces outscored the Fever 21-12 in overtime for a final score of 107-98.

Despite the Aces win, the Fever fought and never went away the entire game. When Aces guard Dana Evans hit what seemed like a dagger three with less than a minute left in overtime, Shey Peddy came down the court and drained a long ball from beyond the arc to put the Fever within one possession, 101-98.

However, Jackie Young and A’ja Wilson would make crucial foul shots down the stretch in overtime that finally put the game out of Indiana’s reach.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 30: A'ja Wilson #22 and Jackie Young #0 of the Las Vegas Aces walk walk off the court at the end of the second quarter of Game Five of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals against the Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 30, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Young and Wilson were the two headed snake that the Fever just simply couldn’t stop. Young had a double-double with 32 points and 10 assists. Wilson had 35 points (13 in the third quarter) seven rebounds, four blocks, four steals, and five assists. Additionally, guard Chelsea Gray had 17 points,

Young and Wilson are the first duo in WNBA history to have multiple 30+ point playoff performances. Additionally, Wilson passed Cynthia Cooper with her 35 point winner-take-all performance, as she scored the most points in an elimination game.

Gritty Performance and Season for Indiana Fever

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 30: Jewell Loyd #24 of the Las Vegas Aces drives against Odyssey Sims #1 of the Indiana Fever in the fourth quarter of Game Five of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Michelob ULTRA Arena Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 30, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It would be remised if the heart and determination of the Indiana Fever wasn’t recognized. Indiana obviously played without their stars Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and additional weapons in Sydney Colson, Chloe Bibby, Damarias Dantas, and Aari McDonald.

Additionally, Kelsey Mitchell went out in the third quarter and Aliyah Boston fouled out of the game with less than 27 points to go in the fourth quarter. This left the Fever with one primary scorer on the floor in overtime: Oydssey Sims. Despite Sims 27 points Indiana came out short.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 30: Kelsey Mitchell (C) #0 of the Indiana Fever is helped off the court after she was hurt in the third quarter of Game Five of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 30, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

All five starters for the Fever finished in double digits. Mitchell had 15 points, forward Natasha Howard with 16, Lexie Hull with 12, and Boston had a double-double with 11 points and 16 rebounds.

The Aces will make their third appearance in the WNBA finals in four seasons. They will play the Phoenix Mercury on Friday, October 3 at 8 pm EST on ESPN.

