The post Aces, Mercury Secure Advantage In WNBA Semifinals Series appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Games 3 of the WNBA semifinals took place Friday, with the Indiana Fever hosting the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and the Phoenix Mercury receiving the Minnesota Lynx at PHX Arena. But home-court advantage only served the Mercury, as the Fever fell 84-72 to the Aces and the Lynx were edged 84-76. Fourth Quarter Surge Propels Aces To Win in WNBA Semifinals INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 26: Kierstan Bell #1 of the Las Vegas Aces blocks the shot of Odyssey Sims #1 of the Indiana Fever in Game Three of the semifinals of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 26, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Getty Images It felt like the Fever were close to a second win in the best-of-five series against the Aces as they held four-time MVP A’ja Wilson to only three points on 1-of-11 shooting in the first half and clawed their way back from a 10-point deficit with a 20-9 surge spanning the second and third quarters to lead 36-35 at the start of the second half. But the Aces were able to regain control of the shooting, making 10 of their 14 attempts in the third quarter as both teams went back and forth, exchanging leads four times. The Fever shot just 35.3% from the field, relying on 10 trips to the charity line to stay afloat, and converting eight of those opportunities to enter the last period only one possession behind, 59-56. Then it was all Aces in the decisive fourth quarter, as they outscored the Fever 25-16 to secure the 84-72 victory. “That was… The post Aces, Mercury Secure Advantage In WNBA Semifinals Series appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Games 3 of the WNBA semifinals took place Friday, with the Indiana Fever hosting the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and the Phoenix Mercury receiving the Minnesota Lynx at PHX Arena. But home-court advantage only served the Mercury, as the Fever fell 84-72 to the Aces and the Lynx were edged 84-76. Fourth Quarter Surge Propels Aces To Win in WNBA Semifinals INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 26: Kierstan Bell #1 of the Las Vegas Aces blocks the shot of Odyssey Sims #1 of the Indiana Fever in Game Three of the semifinals of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 26, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Getty Images It felt like the Fever were close to a second win in the best-of-five series against the Aces as they held four-time MVP A’ja Wilson to only three points on 1-of-11 shooting in the first half and clawed their way back from a 10-point deficit with a 20-9 surge spanning the second and third quarters to lead 36-35 at the start of the second half. But the Aces were able to regain control of the shooting, making 10 of their 14 attempts in the third quarter as both teams went back and forth, exchanging leads four times. The Fever shot just 35.3% from the field, relying on 10 trips to the charity line to stay afloat, and converting eight of those opportunities to enter the last period only one possession behind, 59-56. Then it was all Aces in the decisive fourth quarter, as they outscored the Fever 25-16 to secure the 84-72 victory. “That was…

Aces, Mercury Secure Advantage In WNBA Semifinals Series

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 12:34
BRC20.COM
COM$0,010346-%0,30
Lynex
LYNX$0,00811+%4,51
The Arena
ARENA$0,007606-%7,49
WINK
WIN$0,00004895-%1,64
1
1$0,006384-%23,28

Games 3 of the WNBA semifinals took place Friday, with the Indiana Fever hosting the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and the Phoenix Mercury receiving the Minnesota Lynx at PHX Arena. But home-court advantage only served the Mercury, as the Fever fell 84-72 to the Aces and the Lynx were edged 84-76.

Fourth Quarter Surge Propels Aces To Win in WNBA Semifinals

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 26: Kierstan Bell #1 of the Las Vegas Aces blocks the shot of Odyssey Sims #1 of the Indiana Fever in Game Three of the semifinals of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 26, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It felt like the Fever were close to a second win in the best-of-five series against the Aces as they held four-time MVP A’ja Wilson to only three points on 1-of-11 shooting in the first half and clawed their way back from a 10-point deficit with a 20-9 surge spanning the second and third quarters to lead 36-35 at the start of the second half.

But the Aces were able to regain control of the shooting, making 10 of their 14 attempts in the third quarter as both teams went back and forth, exchanging leads four times. The Fever shot just 35.3% from the field, relying on 10 trips to the charity line to stay afloat, and converting eight of those opportunities to enter the last period only one possession behind, 59-56.

Then it was all Aces in the decisive fourth quarter, as they outscored the Fever 25-16 to secure the 84-72 victory.

“That was the difference in the game, right? The fourth quarter. Being able to get stops down the stretch. I think they scored three points maybe in the last three and a half. We are a team that relies on our defense, so that was super helpful,” said Aces head coach Becky Hammon. “That first half we didn’t get was much ball movement that I would like. It kinda forced us to take some tough shots.”

Las Vegas is now one win away from punching a ticket to the WNBA Finals, their fourth in the last six seasons. All they have to do is beat the Fever on Sunday, Sept. 28, in front of the Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd.

Mercury’s Big Three Shows Up Big Against Favorite Lynx in WNBA Semifinals

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 26: Napheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx and Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Phoenix Mercury battle for a loose ball during the first half of Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at PHX Arena on September 26, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

In a game that saw 15 lead changes and eight ties, it all came down to the very last minute.

By the fourth, the game was still very much up for grabs. Minnesota’s defense kept them within striking distance, while Phoenix leaned on its big three — Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper — to keep the scoreboard moving.

Down the stretch, it looked like this one might come down to a single possession. But in the final minute, the Mercury strung together a clutch push that flipped the game. Steady execution from Thomas and Sabally gave Phoenix the edge just when it mattered most. That late surge sealed an 84-76 victory.

Phoenix handled the pressure when the game tightened, and that ability to finish late might be what tips this series in their favor.

“You know, when we’re a composed team, you know, we’re locked in, we’re focused, and, you know, we do the little things,” Thomas said in the postgame press conference. “So, you know, we just gotta control what we can control, and that’s ourselves, and that’s what we do out there.”

Sabally led all scorers with 23 points, while Thomas nearly pulled off another triple-double with 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Copper matched Thomas with 21 of her own, helping Phoenix dominate the paint 42-28. On the other side, Napheesa Collier did her best to carry Minnesota with 17 points and six boards, but the Lynx offense couldn’t quite match the Mercury’s closing punch.

Aces and Mercury Can Punch Tickets To The Finals With A Win In Game 4 Of The WNBA Semifinals

Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals takes place Sunday, Sept. 28. The Las Vegas Aces will face the Indiana Fever at 3 p.m. PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for a chance to secure a spot in the Finals, and the Phoenix Mercury will match up against the Minnesota Lynx at 8 p.m. PT at PHX Arena, also looking to clinch a trip to the Finals.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/roberta-rodrigues/2025/09/28/aces-mercury-secure-advantage-in-wnba-semifinals-series/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

MoonBull Shines as the Top Crypto to Buy in 2025

MoonBull Shines as the Top Crypto to Buy in 2025

The post MoonBull Shines as the Top Crypto to Buy in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 07:45 MoonBull shines as the top crypto to buy in 2025, with its presale live, alongside updates from Cat in a Dog’s World and Cheems. Massive rewards, ROI, and excitement await. What if the next meme coin you overlooked turns into the ticket to life-changing wealth? Cryptocurrency is no stranger to wild stories, and MoonBull shines as the top crypto to buy in 2025 with its explosive presale live right now. While Cat in a Dog’s World makes waves with quirky utility and Cheems continues to ride meme culture hype, all eyes are shifting toward MoonBull. This project is not just promising, it is roaring with urgency, dangling the lowest entry prices and exclusive rewards before the rocket takes off. Miss the presale, and the chance may never return. This article will cover all 3 coins: MoonBull, Cat in a Dog’s World, and Cheems. 95% APY Staking and Referral Goldmine: MoonBull Exclusive Rewards You Cannot Ignore At Stage 10, MoonBull lights up the presale stage with one of the boldest features in any meme coin presale to date, a fixed 95% APY staking program that fuels both dreams and passive growth. Imagine staking directly from your dashboard with no hurdles, watching rewards stack daily, and having the freedom to unstake at your discretion. With 14.68 million $MOBU tokens reserved solely for this pool, the design encourages long-term holding without shackling your liquidity. The best part? There’s no minimum stake. Even small holders can ride this rocket to the stars. But that’s not the only showstopper. MoonBull’s referral system is shaking the ground of upcoming crypto presales in 2025. Share your code and watch magic unfold: your invitee gets 15% more tokens while you earn 15% of their purchase instantly. Bigger ambitions? Top referrers also…
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,010329+%2,29
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01556-%5,12
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 12:46
Share
Analysis: UK's new digital ID scheme could become a 'target of hackers'

Analysis: UK's new digital ID scheme could become a 'target of hackers'

PANews reported on September 28th, according to Decrypt, that British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced this week a mandatory digital identity plan requiring all UK workers to carry digital ID on their phones. The plan is expected to be fully implemented before Parliament adjourns in 2029. This move has divided tech experts, with privacy advocates concerned about the increased scope and security risks. NymVPN Chief Digital Officer Rob Jardin stated that centralized identity, biometrics, and service access systems create a greater target for hackers. A breach of the system puts everyone at risk, and biometric data, once leaked, cannot be altered. Digital identity could also potentially expand beyond identification to tracking movements and controlling service access. However, some believe a well-designed system is more secure. Umazi CEO Cindy van Niekerk stated that advanced encryption and continuous monitoring can build a resilient infrastructure. Digital identity uses cryptographic credentials to prove identity, giving citizens control over information sharing. Furthermore, integrated verification and decentralized storage systems reduce the risk of data breaches, and decentralized architectures enhance quantum resistance.
SPACE ID
ID$0,1419-%3,20
Movement
MOVE$0,1065-%3,18
WELL3
WELL$0,0000478-%4,01
Share
PANews2025/09/28 13:43
Share
Best Crypto to Buy Now as Bitcoin Price Rumors Point to a Possible $81K Crash

Best Crypto to Buy Now as Bitcoin Price Rumors Point to a Possible $81K Crash

The Bitcoin price is slightly above $109K at the time of writing, and the macroeconomic conditions have made it clear that it is not the best crypto to buy now. However, Donald Trump’s reimposition of tariffs has put the inflation wheels back into “turn on” mode. The Federal Reserve is stuck between keeping rates down […]
Nowchain
NOW$0,0049--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0,01467-%3,86
Notcoin
NOT$0,001535-%2,66
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/28 12:22
Share

Trending News

More

MoonBull Shines as the Top Crypto to Buy in 2025

Analysis: UK's new digital ID scheme could become a 'target of hackers'

Best Crypto to Buy Now as Bitcoin Price Rumors Point to a Possible $81K Crash

XPL Open Interest Surges to Record High

Goedemorgen Bitcoin: bearish signalen, XRP op spannend punt en miners verkrachtig