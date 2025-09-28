Aces, Mercury Secure Advantage In WNBA Semifinals Series

Games 3 of the WNBA semifinals took place Friday, with the Indiana Fever hosting the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and the Phoenix Mercury receiving the Minnesota Lynx at PHX Arena. But home-court advantage only served the Mercury, as the Fever fell 84-72 to the Aces and the Lynx were edged 84-76.

Fourth Quarter Surge Propels Aces To Win in WNBA Semifinals

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 26: Kierstan Bell #1 of the Las Vegas Aces blocks the shot of Odyssey Sims #1 of the Indiana Fever in Game Three of the semifinals of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 26, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Getty Images

It felt like the Fever were close to a second win in the best-of-five series against the Aces as they held four-time MVP A’ja Wilson to only three points on 1-of-11 shooting in the first half and clawed their way back from a 10-point deficit with a 20-9 surge spanning the second and third quarters to lead 36-35 at the start of the second half.

But the Aces were able to regain control of the shooting, making 10 of their 14 attempts in the third quarter as both teams went back and forth, exchanging leads four times. The Fever shot just 35.3% from the field, relying on 10 trips to the charity line to stay afloat, and converting eight of those opportunities to enter the last period only one possession behind, 59-56.

Then it was all Aces in the decisive fourth quarter, as they outscored the Fever 25-16 to secure the 84-72 victory.

“That was the difference in the game, right? The fourth quarter. Being able to get stops down the stretch. I think they scored three points maybe in the last three and a half. We are a team that relies on our defense, so that was super helpful,” said Aces head coach Becky Hammon. “That first half we didn’t get was much ball movement that I would like. It kinda forced us to take some tough shots.”

Las Vegas is now one win away from punching a ticket to the WNBA Finals, their fourth in the last six seasons. All they have to do is beat the Fever on Sunday, Sept. 28, in front of the Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd.

Mercury’s Big Three Shows Up Big Against Favorite Lynx in WNBA Semifinals

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 26: Napheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx and Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Phoenix Mercury battle for a loose ball during the first half of Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at PHX Arena on September 26, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images

In a game that saw 15 lead changes and eight ties, it all came down to the very last minute.

By the fourth, the game was still very much up for grabs. Minnesota’s defense kept them within striking distance, while Phoenix leaned on its big three — Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper — to keep the scoreboard moving.

Down the stretch, it looked like this one might come down to a single possession. But in the final minute, the Mercury strung together a clutch push that flipped the game. Steady execution from Thomas and Sabally gave Phoenix the edge just when it mattered most. That late surge sealed an 84-76 victory.

Phoenix handled the pressure when the game tightened, and that ability to finish late might be what tips this series in their favor.

“You know, when we’re a composed team, you know, we’re locked in, we’re focused, and, you know, we do the little things,” Thomas said in the postgame press conference. “So, you know, we just gotta control what we can control, and that’s ourselves, and that’s what we do out there.”

Sabally led all scorers with 23 points, while Thomas nearly pulled off another triple-double with 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Copper matched Thomas with 21 of her own, helping Phoenix dominate the paint 42-28. On the other side, Napheesa Collier did her best to carry Minnesota with 17 points and six boards, but the Lynx offense couldn’t quite match the Mercury’s closing punch.

Aces and Mercury Can Punch Tickets To The Finals With A Win In Game 4 Of The WNBA Semifinals

Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals takes place Sunday, Sept. 28. The Las Vegas Aces will face the Indiana Fever at 3 p.m. PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for a chance to secure a spot in the Finals, and the Phoenix Mercury will match up against the Minnesota Lynx at 8 p.m. PT at PHX Arena, also looking to clinch a trip to the Finals.