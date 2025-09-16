Aces Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes Among Finalists For Clemente Award

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 03:29
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0337-2.20%
SUN
SUN$0.02041-1.57%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1754+12.81%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04327-4.29%
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.063+7.00%

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal sits in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Cy Young Award favorites Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers and Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates are among the nominees for the 2025 Roberto Clemente Award.

The Roberto Clemente Award annually recognizes the player who represents baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions, both on and off the field.

Each of the 30 Major League Baseball teams has a nominee for the award, presented by Capital One, and the winner will be honored during the World Series. MLB observes Roberto Clemente Day each Sept. 15 to celebrate the late Hall of Famer’s humanitarian legacy.

Skenes contributes to the Gary Sinise Foundation for every strikeout he records. The right-hander has 203 strikeouts this season to go with a 10-9 record and 1.92 ERA.

Skubal is active with Alternatives for Girls, an organization that seeks to empower homeless and at-risk young women by providing interventions and support. He has a 13-5 record with a 2.26 ERA for the Tigers, who lead the American League Central.

Also among the nominees are the Kansas City Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr., the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts, and the New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor.

Witt is MLB’s first-ever PLAY BALL ambassador, leading national efforts to grow youth engagement with baseball. He has also hosted youth baseball clinics for over 300 youth in the Kansas City area in support of ALS advocacy.

Betts works with Make-A-Wish, UCLA healthy patients, and Los Angeles-area students. He also helped raise over $300,000 for victims of the Los Angeles wildfires.

Lindor is involved in various charitable initiatives and mentorship, including the annual distribution of backpacks and school supplies to students in Queens.

Skenes and Witt are among a group of 18 first-time nominees that include the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll, Athletics’ Lawrence Butler, Atlanta Braves’ Spencer Strider, Baltimore Orioles’ Jordan Westburg, Chicago White Sox’s Mike Tauchman, Cleveland Guardians’ Bo Naylor, Houston Astros’ Josh Hader, Los Angeles Angels’ Logan O’Hoppe, Miami Marlins’ Griffin Conine, Milwaukee Brewers’ Sal Frelick, New York Yankees’ Carlos Rodon, San Francisco Giants’ Ryan Walker, St. Louis Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan, Tampa Bay Rays’ Pete Fairbanks, Toronto Blue Jays’ Jose Berrios and Washington Nationals’ Trevor Williams.

Other nominees include the Boston Red Sox’s Liam Hendriks, Chicago Cubs’ Kyle Tucker, Cincinnati Reds’ Brent Suter, Colorado Rockies’ Kyle Freeland, Minnesota Twins’ Pablo Lopez, Philadelphia Phillies’ Aaron Nola, San Diego Padres’ Joe Musgrove, Seattle Mariners’ J.P. Crawford, and Texas Rangers’ Corey Seager.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnperrotto/2025/09/15/aces-tarik-skubal-paul-skenes-among-finalists-for-clemente-award/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Imagine a world where meme coins dominate the cryptocurrency landscape. Gigachad ($GIGA) flexes its muscles on social feeds, Comedian ($BAN) cracks jokes while moving markets, SPX6900 ($SPX) clings to absurd tickers, Apu Apustaja ($APU) revives classic meme nostalgia, and Banana for Scale ($BANANAS31) measures chaos in bunches. Each has its quirks, but in the middle […] The post Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Threshold
T$0.01674+0.29%
GIGACHAD
GIGA$0.01167-9.39%
SPX6900
SPX$1.2912-5.65%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 03:15
Share
Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten

Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten

Strategy blijft doorgaan met het stapelen van Bitcoin. Ondanks de stevige prijs van ruim $114.000 per stuk, koopt het bedrijf opnieuw een flinke lading in. In de meest recente aankoop voegt Strategy 525 BTC toe aan zijn reserves, goed voor een investering van ongeveer $60,2 miljoen. Daarmee komt het totaal... Het bericht Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,447.98-0.38%
MetYa
MET$0.243-0.32%
OP
OP$0.7441-5.77%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 02:28
Share
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001689-3.37%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2567-6.21%
MAY
MAY$0.04276-13.03%
Share
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

The Altcoin Tipped for 12,900% ROI—Why Early Investors Are Paying Attention