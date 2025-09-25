The post Actions Speak Louder Than Words appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Let’s look at two things that Bitcoin Knots users claim to be proponents of and champions for in their crusade against Bitcoin Core:  Mining decentralization Bitcoin’s use as money They claim to fight for mining decentralization, with OCEAN mining pool held out as a primary example of this. OCEAN’s DATUM protocol is ostensibly designed to further mining decentralization, specifically the actual template construction process that decides what transactions go into a block.  They also claim to fight for Bitcoin’s use as a monetary network, i.e. a network that facilitates the transmission of bitcoin in economics transactions, ensuring security for those transactions.  These are both incredibly important goals. Bitcoin’s mining network remaining decentralized is absolutely critical in order to maintain its censorship resistance. A clear majority of miners must exist and operate in a state free from the possibility of coercion from the state (or any other party) to engage in censorship. Without existing in this state, a simple majority of miners coerced in such a fashion would be capable of perpetually preventing any transaction from confirming in the blockchain, completely undermining Bitcoin’s core value proposition.  Scaling Bitcoin’s use as money is also incredibly important. The only mechanisms to transact with bitcoin in a censorship resistant fashion are ones that are truly anchored to the blockchain itself in a manner where the end user can on their own enforce ownership of their current balance of bitcoin.  Both of these things are absolutely necessary for Bitcoin to meaningfully contribute to any positive change in the world.  So let’s look at what they claim to stand for versus what they are actually doing.  Actions Versus Words So firstly, developers have been working on a protocol called Stratum v2, a replacement for the current Stratum v1 protocol miners use to interact with mining pools.… The post Actions Speak Louder Than Words appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Let’s look at two things that Bitcoin Knots users claim to be proponents of and champions for in their crusade against Bitcoin Core:  Mining decentralization Bitcoin’s use as money They claim to fight for mining decentralization, with OCEAN mining pool held out as a primary example of this. OCEAN’s DATUM protocol is ostensibly designed to further mining decentralization, specifically the actual template construction process that decides what transactions go into a block.  They also claim to fight for Bitcoin’s use as a monetary network, i.e. a network that facilitates the transmission of bitcoin in economics transactions, ensuring security for those transactions.  These are both incredibly important goals. Bitcoin’s mining network remaining decentralized is absolutely critical in order to maintain its censorship resistance. A clear majority of miners must exist and operate in a state free from the possibility of coercion from the state (or any other party) to engage in censorship. Without existing in this state, a simple majority of miners coerced in such a fashion would be capable of perpetually preventing any transaction from confirming in the blockchain, completely undermining Bitcoin’s core value proposition.  Scaling Bitcoin’s use as money is also incredibly important. The only mechanisms to transact with bitcoin in a censorship resistant fashion are ones that are truly anchored to the blockchain itself in a manner where the end user can on their own enforce ownership of their current balance of bitcoin.  Both of these things are absolutely necessary for Bitcoin to meaningfully contribute to any positive change in the world.  So let’s look at what they claim to stand for versus what they are actually doing.  Actions Versus Words So firstly, developers have been working on a protocol called Stratum v2, a replacement for the current Stratum v1 protocol miners use to interact with mining pools.…

Actions Speak Louder Than Words

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 08:26
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0016816-1.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017153+6.20%
Core DAO
CORE$0.402+0.02%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2213-3.94%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0005065-6.79%

Let’s look at two things that Bitcoin Knots users claim to be proponents of and champions for in their crusade against Bitcoin Core: 

  • Mining decentralization
  • Bitcoin’s use as money

They claim to fight for mining decentralization, with OCEAN mining pool held out as a primary example of this. OCEAN’s DATUM protocol is ostensibly designed to further mining decentralization, specifically the actual template construction process that decides what transactions go into a block. 

They also claim to fight for Bitcoin’s use as a monetary network, i.e. a network that facilitates the transmission of bitcoin in economics transactions, ensuring security for those transactions. 

These are both incredibly important goals. Bitcoin’s mining network remaining decentralized is absolutely critical in order to maintain its censorship resistance. A clear majority of miners must exist and operate in a state free from the possibility of coercion from the state (or any other party) to engage in censorship. Without existing in this state, a simple majority of miners coerced in such a fashion would be capable of perpetually preventing any transaction from confirming in the blockchain, completely undermining Bitcoin’s core value proposition. 

Scaling Bitcoin’s use as money is also incredibly important. The only mechanisms to transact with bitcoin in a censorship resistant fashion are ones that are truly anchored to the blockchain itself in a manner where the end user can on their own enforce ownership of their current balance of bitcoin. 

Both of these things are absolutely necessary for Bitcoin to meaningfully contribute to any positive change in the world

So let’s look at what they claim to stand for versus what they are actually doing. 

Actions Versus Words

So firstly, developers have been working on a protocol called Stratum v2, a replacement for the current Stratum v1 protocol miners use to interact with mining pools. This has been a massive project, all completely open source, to allow individual miners to select transactions that are included in blocks themselves as opposed to the pool operator (the pool still controls payouts). 

Block’s new Proto mining rig supports Stratum v2, Braiins Pool and DMND Pool have integrated support. 

What did OCEAN (run by the largest Knots supporters) do to support Stratum v2? Nothing. They created their own proprietary alternative DATUM (they have pledged to open source everything in future but have not yet done so). In both solutions the pool operator is capable of rejecting proposed blocks from individual miners, which would leave the miner continuing to do work they are not getting paid for. Stratum v2 supports immediately switching to another pool in such a case to ensure the miner continues getting paid, OCEAN does not. It simply defaults to solomining. 

Given that it is not even open sourced yet, no other pool can adopt it. It is essentially a vendor lockin for OCEAN pool, who can still reject any template a miner proposes, with no way to trivially opt out if a miner’s block template is rejected and switch to another pool. 

To top it off, the practice of filtering transactions slows down the propagation of blocks across the network. When a miner finds a block, they don’t relay the whole block, they relay the header with a compressed “list” of all the transactions in it for a node to reconstruct and verify the block with the transactions in their mempool. When nodes do not have those transactions, it takes longer for them to fetch them from peers, validate the block, and relay it onward.

This disproportionately hurts smaller miners. If a large pool has a block orphaned because of this, i.e. another miner finds a block before the other one propagates across the network, that larger miner has a very high chance of finding the next block building on their orphan, thus “saving it” to be included in the blockchain. 

Smaller miners do not have those high odds of finding the next block in this situation. This disadvantages them, making the highest fee paying transactions something that could actually lose them money, as opposed to larger miners who will likely find the next block and not have their first one orphaned. 

In multiple ways OCEAN (and Knots supporters) are actively harming mining decentralization while proclaiming themselves defenders of it. 

Now let’s look at the use of Bitcoin as money. Ephemeral anchors are an optimization to make Lightning function more efficiently, for a deeper explanation of them you can read this, but the important point is they allow Lightning users to be much more efficient with fees they pay to close channels on-chain. 

The latest release of Knots by default filters these transactions, and will not relay them across the network. When a Lightning user has to non-cooperatively close, they are doing so in order to protect their funds. Lightning implementations are all in different phases of shifting over to using them. Knots actively attempts to prevent these transactions relaying to miners. 

How does that help advance the use of Bitcoin as money? Again, just like with mining decentralization, they act in a complete opposite manner than what they say. Citrea is yet another example, a Bitcoin Layer 2 designed to scale financial transactions. The Knots OP_RETURN filter will not relay the transactions needed to enforce correct operation of the Layer 2. 

What They Do Matters, Not What They Say

Knots supporters proclaim themselves defenders of Bitcoin, here to ensure it remains a decentralized censorship resistant money. But their actions push towards the exact opposite goal. 

The things they do to “champion” mining decentralization actually create dynamics that worsen its centralization

While proclaiming Bitcoin is money, and defending its use as such their chief goal, the software they release and run actively undermines multiple Layer 2s whose entire purpose is to scale Bitcoin’s use as money

They are literally fully engaged in a campaign with the end goal of preventing certain kinds of Bitcoin transactions from being made, while proclaiming themselves defenders of Bitcoin. 

At the end of the day, this is an open network, and people can run whatever software they want to interact with that open network. That is a critical and important aspect of Bitcoin. This is not about software, this is about people. 

This is about the stated goals, the stated values of people in this space, being the complete opposite of the actions they engage in. I hope that Bitcoiners are smart enough to eventually see the Orwellian newspeak that has been dominating the entire dispute around Bitcoin Core and Knots over the last few years. 

“The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”

Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/culture/bitcoin-core-vs-bitcoin-knots-actions-speak-louder-than-words

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH retest $4,000 as its funding rates flips negative

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH retest $4,000 as its funding rates flips negative

Ethereum (ETH) bounced off the $4,000 support on Wednesday as its funding rates flipped negative amid steady outflows in ETFs tracking its price.
Ethereum
ETH$4,093.7-1.73%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/25 08:01
Share
Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08448-1.14%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Crucial: Australia’s Digital Asset Licensing Mandate Set to Transform Crypto Landscape

Crucial: Australia’s Digital Asset Licensing Mandate Set to Transform Crypto Landscape

BitcoinWorld Crucial: Australia’s Digital Asset Licensing Mandate Set to Transform Crypto Landscape Australia is taking a significant step towards a more regulated cryptocurrency environment. Recent proposals suggest that digital asset platforms operating in the country will soon face mandatory Australia’s Digital Asset Licensing requirements. This move signals a growing global trend towards establishing clear rules for the rapidly evolving digital finance sector. Why is Australia Embracing Mandatory Digital Asset Licensing? The Australian government’s draft regulation, as reported by Yahoo Finance, aims to bring much-needed clarity and protection to the digital asset space. The primary goal is to safeguard consumers and foster market integrity. Without proper oversight, the risks of fraud, scams, and market manipulation can be higher, eroding public trust in digital assets. This initiative seeks to level the playing field, ensuring that all platforms adhere to a baseline of operational excellence and accountability. It’s about creating a secure environment where innovation can still thrive, but not at the expense of user safety. Key Requirements for Digital Asset Platforms The proposed framework outlines several crucial obligations for platforms dealing with digital assets. These are designed to ensure transparency, security, and consumer recourse: Financial Services License: Platforms will need to obtain a specific financial services license, aligning them with traditional financial institutions. This ensures they meet stringent regulatory standards. Dispute Resolution System: A robust system for resolving customer complaints and disputes will be mandatory. This gives users a clear path to address issues, enhancing consumer protection. Minimum Standards for Custody: Platforms holding customer digital assets must meet specific standards for secure custody. This protects users’ funds from hacks, theft, and mismanagement. Payment Standards: Requirements for payment processes will be introduced, aiming to ensure efficient and secure transactions. This builds confidence in the operational reliability of these platforms. What are the Benefits of Robust Australia’s Digital Asset Licensing? While some in the crypto community might view regulation with skepticism, there are significant advantages to a well-structured regulatory framework. Firstly, it can dramatically boost investor confidence. Knowing that platforms are licensed and subject to oversight can encourage more mainstream adoption and institutional investment. Moreover, it helps in combating illicit activities. By requiring platforms to identify their clients and monitor transactions, the new rules can make it harder for bad actors to use digital assets for money laundering or terrorist financing. This ultimately strengthens the reputation of the entire digital asset industry. Navigating the Challenges of Digital Asset Licensing Of course, implementing such comprehensive regulations is not without its challenges. Smaller platforms and startups might face increased compliance costs, potentially hindering their ability to compete. There’s also the delicate balance of fostering innovation versus imposing overly restrictive rules. Regulators must work closely with the industry to ensure the framework is practical and forward-looking. Another challenge is the dynamic nature of digital assets themselves. The technology evolves rapidly, and regulations must be flexible enough to adapt without becoming outdated too quickly. The success of Australia’s Digital Asset Licensing will depend on its ability to strike this balance. What Does This Mean for You, the Crypto User? For individuals trading or holding digital assets in Australia, these proposed changes are generally positive. They promise a safer and more transparent environment. You can expect platforms to be more accountable, with clearer avenues for support and dispute resolution. This shift could lead to a more stable and trustworthy market, encouraging broader participation. It’s an exciting time as Australia moves to solidify its position in the global digital economy, demonstrating a commitment to responsible growth in the crypto space. The framework for Australia’s Digital Asset Licensing is a pivotal step. Conclusion: Australia’s proposal for mandatory digital asset licensing marks a pivotal moment for its crypto industry. By introducing clear regulatory standards, the nation aims to enhance consumer protection, foster market integrity, and build greater trust in digital assets. While challenges in implementation will exist, this proactive approach positions Australia as a leader in creating a secure and responsible environment for the future of finance. It’s a move that promises a more mature and reliable ecosystem for all participants. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the main goal of Australia’s proposed digital asset licensing? A1: The primary goal is to enhance consumer protection, ensure market integrity, and prevent illicit activities within the digital asset sector by requiring platforms to meet specific regulatory standards. Q2: Which platforms will be affected by these new regulations? A2: The regulations will primarily affect digital asset platforms operating in Australia that facilitate the exchange, custody, or payment services involving cryptocurrencies and other digital assets. Q3: What are some key requirements for platforms under the new licensing? A3: Key requirements include obtaining a financial services license, establishing a robust dispute resolution system, and meeting minimum standards for the custody and payment processing of digital assets. Q4: How will these changes benefit crypto users in Australia? A4: Crypto users can expect a safer, more transparent, and trustworthy environment. Platforms will be more accountable, with clearer processes for dispute resolution and enhanced security for their digital assets. Q5: When are these new regulations expected to come into effect? A5: The proposal is currently in a draft stage. After public consultation and parliamentary processes, a final timeline for implementation will be announced. Users should stay informed via official government and financial news channels. Found this article insightful? Share it with your friends, colleagues, and anyone interested in the evolving world of cryptocurrency regulation! Your shares help us spread crucial information and foster a more informed digital asset community. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Crucial: Australia’s Digital Asset Licensing Mandate Set to Transform Crypto Landscape first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0146-0.54%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000442-4.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08448-1.14%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/25 08:10
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH retest $4,000 as its funding rates flips negative

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Crucial: Australia’s Digital Asset Licensing Mandate Set to Transform Crypto Landscape

GriffinAI responds to $GAIN-related questions: investigating the specific situation

Beijing orders ByteDance, Alibaba to cancel Nvidia chip tests and purchases