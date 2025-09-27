Actress Avoids Jail After Embezzling Millions for Crypto Investments

The popular South Korean star was accused of diverting billions of won from her own talent agency two years ago, funneling the money into digital asset markets and personal expenses.

Court documents revealed that between January and March 2022, Hwang repeatedly withdrew company funds under the guise of loans and advances. Roughly 4.2 billion won ($3 million) disappeared this way, with the majority staked in crypto investments that quickly soured.

This week, the Jeju District Court ruled on the case, handing down a two-year prison term but suspending it for four years. Prosecutors had pushed for jail time, but the court pointed to her repayment of the full sum and lack of a criminal record as reasons for leniency.

Hwang had begun reimbursing the funds earlier this year, selling off personal assets and clearing about 3 billion won by May. The remainder was settled in June, with proof of payment submitted to the court before sentencing.

Her career now faces a different trial – that of public opinion. Hwang first entered the spotlight in 2001 as a member of the K-pop group Sugar before transitioning into acting, eventually starring in hit dramas like She Was Pretty and Kill Me, Heal Me. The suspended sentence spares her prison time, but rebuilding trust with fans and the industry may prove more difficult.

