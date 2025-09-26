ADA or Solana Coin? Digitap’ 100X Forecast Spark FOMO

Crypto News

The large market caps of the Solana coin and Cardano crypto spark demand for Digitap. This protocol’s sub-1% transfer fees position it as the best new crypto to buy now.

Solana coin and Cardano crypto whales are buying, and it isn’t just any token but the world’s first omni-bank, Digitap ($TAP). The cross-border payments market, expected to surpass $250 trillion by 2027, is set to be reshaped by Digitap, which features instant global transfers with near-zero fees. Dubbed the next 100x DeFi gem, it is one of the best crypto coins to invest in now.

Is the Solana Coin Ready for Its Next Jump or Not?

The past few weeks have been underwhelming for the Solana coin, marked by a significant price decline. Amid rising selling pressure, SOL nosedived by 9% on its weekly chart to $213.

To put it in perspective, just last week, the altcoin was trading above $250, but today, fear of a dip below $200 lingers. However, some experts believe the Solana coin has bottomed and is ready for its next leg up.

According to Crypto Chiefs, the Solana coin is about to break into an uptrend formation, with $360 and $420 as potential targets. Moreover, considering the 20% increase in trading volume to $258 billion in the past 30 days, a rebound is on the table.

Is It Time for the Cardano Crypto to Break Out Above $1?

The Cardano crypto hovers around the $0.80 support, with bears targeting a retest of its 30-day low of $0.78. Losing this key support could be the start of a cascading sell-off toward lower price levels, presenting a bearish outlook.

Over the past seven days, the Cardano crypto slipped by 8%. Further dampening investor confidence is the 11% pullback on the 30-day chart, according to CoinMarketCap, with many traders taking a cautious approach. However, an overall market rally, expected to happen any moment from now, could push the Layer-1 coin above the $1 mark.

Crypto analyst MISTERexc7’s Cardano price prediction targets $1 if a clean breakout above $0.95 plays out. While current market conditions might be bearish, a broader market rally could propel the Cardano crypto upward. However, whales seeking substantial returns are betting on newer altcoins with higher upside, like $TAP.

Digitap ($TAP): The World’s First Omni-Bank? Why $0.0125 Might Be a Steal

Digitap ($TAP), a novel player at the intersection between traditional finance and decentralized finance, is on the radars of SOL and ADA whales. Its unique offering revolves around a single app and one balance for all assets (the first omni-bank) and instant, near-zero transfer fees.

With the application live and ready for download, it is poised to revolutionize the cross-border payments market, positioning it as the best new crypto to buy now. At $0.0125 in the first presale round and 100x forecasts flying around, $TAP could be this year’s top gainer, driving significant interest.

With the presale recently going live, almost 30% of the tokens allocated for the first stage have been sold, quickly crossing $180,000 in early funding. Ahead of the scheduled price increase to $0.0159 by the second round, FOMO has been growing, with investors in a frenzy to buy at its lowest price.

Why Small-Scale Investors Should Buy $TAP Ahead of SOL and AD

Compared to the Solana coin and Cardano crypto, with $116 billion and $29 billion market caps, respectively, Digitap is an emerging altcoin with a smaller market size and greater upside potential.

In addition, it solves universal money problems with its instant, near-zero transfer fees. Dubbed the next 100x DeFi gem, it might be the best new crypto to invest in 2025.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

