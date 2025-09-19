Cardano (ADA) is currently trading at $0.9054, which represents an increase of 2.61% over the last 24 hours. There is increased market activity, and the trading volume has increased by 61.12%, and it is now at $2.13 billion. This increase shows increased investor interest and market momentum. Source: CoinMarketCap ADA has experienced 2.04% growth in […]Cardano (ADA) is currently trading at $0.9054, which represents an increase of 2.61% over the last 24 hours. There is increased market activity, and the trading volume has increased by 61.12%, and it is now at $2.13 billion. This increase shows increased investor interest and market momentum. Source: CoinMarketCap ADA has experienced 2.04% growth in […]

ADA Surges With Strong Momentum: Will Cardano Hit $1.30 Soon?

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/19 07:00
  • Cardano (ADA) trades at $0.9054, up 2.61% in 24 hours, with volume rising 61.12% to $2.13 billion.
  • Breakout above long-term trendline confirmed; RSI above 50 and MACD positive signal stronger momentum.
  • ETF speculation fuels demand; analysts see ADA following XRP’s path with a potential surge toward $1.30.

Cardano (ADA) is currently trading at $0.9054, which represents an increase of 2.61% over the last 24 hours. There is increased market activity, and the trading volume has increased by 61.12%, and it is now at $2.13 billion. This increase shows increased investor interest and market momentum.

Source: CoinMarketCap

ADA has experienced 2.04% growth in value over the past week. The positive trend of the coin indicates stable results in the short run, which are evidenced by the increased market presence and the enhancement of liquidity.

ADA Breaks Long-Term Trendline After Extended Consolidation

CryptoPulse, a cryptocurrency analyst, has highlighted that ADA has overcome its long-term downward trendline. The breakout after a prolonged period of consolidation. This opinion is reinforced by technical indicators. 

Daily charts indicate increased lows, MACD is now positive, and the RSI is above 50. These readings show healthy buyer pressure. Analysts indicate that ADA may move to levels of around $1.30 should momentum prevail.

Furthermore, another analyst, Alex Clay, mentioned that the speculation of a potential ADA exchange-traded fund in the fourth quarter is fueling the rally. He demonstrated that the current structure of ADA resembles the increase in XRP to $3 regarding both its pattern and market sentiment. With this approval, demand could increase swiftly, potentially driving ADA higher in the near future.

Source: X

Also Read: AAVE Poised For Explosive $400 Surge This Week

The monthly chart shows that Cardano is testing a major zone of support and descending resistance. Analysts term this a critical aspect of the future direction of the token. An escape out of this zone would verify strength and pave the way to more gains. The pattern represents a definite course to be pursued as long as buyers are active.

Open Interest and Funding Rates Point to Sustained Momentum

According to CoinGlass data, the trading volume increased by 51.86 percent to $3.37 billion, and open interest increased by 3.86 percent to $1.78 billion. The OI-weighted funding rate is 0.0098%, indicating stronger commitment by the traders. These indicators demonstrate that engagement and belief are accumulating in the market.

Source: CoinGlass

Cardano has good technicals, growing volume, and growing interest, which place it in a position to grow. Analysts emphasize that it is important to hold above the breakout in order to maintain the move. In the short run, the token may reach $1.30 in case the buying strength persists. The recent performance of Cardano is an indication of optimism in the general crypto market.

Also Read: Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Eyes $4,750 After Wedge Breakout Signal

