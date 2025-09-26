Adam Back Defends Bitcoin Nodes Amid Criticism

Key Notes

Adam Back, Blockstream CEO, has argued against undermining the decentralization of P2P nodes.

He highlighted the dissent as a threat to the core sovereignty that Bitcoin was built to uphold.

Back encourages decision-making on the basis of upholding safety and stability, not to promote politics.

peer-to-peer (P2P) node network.

Building on his extensive experience in the blockchain industry, he argued that undermining the decentralization of P2P nodes is a great threat to the core sovereignty that Bitcoin (BTC) was built to uphold.







Adam Back Encourages Informed Decision for Blockchain

Adam Back started his post on X by stating that “Those who refuse to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”

He continued by establishing that running decentralized and anonymous P2P nodes is the hinge for individual sovereignty. The Blockstream executive noted that the principle of decentralization is supported by decades of empirical evidence and legal precedents.

Over the past 16 years since Bitcoin’s launch, the coin has relied on its decentralized architecture to resist censorship and withstand attacks.

According to Back, the recent criticism of P2P nodes represents a “slippery slope” toward centralization.

This debate has grown out of rising discontent with Bitcoin Core, the software that powers the network’s nodes. Developers have faced criticism for allegedly centralizing control and overriding user preferences.

Back, however, emphasized that the ecosystem is supported by a diverse mix of nonprofits, volunteers, and contributors from around the world.

The crypto pioneer opines that any change that is made to this existing system will jeopardize the security and stability of the blockchain. Hence, safety must be the basis for making technical decisions and not just public opinions or politics.

Bitcoin Core Developers’ Proposal Raises Concerns

This is not the first time that an idea from Bitcoin Core developers has been met with opposition.

In April, the team proposed a change to OP_RETURN, an initiative that changes how the largest cryptocurrency handles transaction data. It would allow higher volumes of arbitrary data to travel across the network before it even reaches the blockchain.

founder Charles Hoskinson shared an impactful yet sarcastic GIF in response to the proposal.

This is because the change can bring along slower transaction times, overloaded nodes, and long-term blockchain bloat.

In other news, PayPal launched a new P2P “links” feature for instant payments, with crypto integration for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and PYUSD coming soon.

