Adoption, Gas Usage And Price Trends

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 21:11
DepinTech
DEPIN$0.000000129-19.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10017-0.30%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006736-0.35%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001882+9.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021059-5.96%

Key takeaways:

  • Web3 daily activity held steady at 24 million in Q2 2025, but sector composition is shifting.

  • DeFi leads transaction counts with 240 million weekly, yet Ethereum gas usage is now dominated by the RWA, DePIN and AI.

  • Smart contract platforms’ coins and yield-generating DeFi and RWA tokens outperform the market, while AI and DePIN lag despite strong narratives.

Altcoins are more than speculative bets on coins outside Bitcoin. In most cases, they represent — or aim to represent — specific activity sectors within Web3, a decentralized alternative to the legacy internet and its services.

Assessing the state and potential of the altcoin market means looking beyond prices. Key indicators such as gas usage, transaction counts and unique active wallets (UAW) help gauge activity and adoption, while coin price performance reveals whether markets follow onchain trends.

AI and social DApps gain adoption

UAW counts distinct addresses interacting with DApps, offering a proxy for adoption breadth, though multiple wallets per user and automated activity can skew results.

DappRadar’s Q2 2025 report shows steady daily wallet activity at around 24 million. Yet a shift in sector dominance is emerging. Crypto gaming remains the largest category, with over 20% market share, though down from Q1. DeFi has also slipped, falling to less than 19% from over 26%.

In contrast, Social and AI-related DApps are gaining traction. Farcaster leads Social with roughly 40,000 daily UAW, while in AI, agent-based protocols like Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) are standing out, attracting 1,900 weekly UAW.

DApp industry dominance by UAW. Source: DappRadar

DeFi attracts big players

Transaction counts show how often smart contracts are triggered, but can be inflated by bots or automation.

DeFi’s transaction footprint is paradoxical. Its user base has declined, yet it still generates over 240 million weekly transactions — more than any other Web3 category. Exchange-related activity (can overlap with DeFi) adds to this dominance, with crypto gaming trailing at 100 million weekly transactions and the “Other” category (excluding Social but including AI) at 57 million.

DApps transaction per category. Source: DappRadar

Total value locked (TVL) tells an even stronger story. According to DefiLlama, DeFi TVL has reached $137 billion — up 150% since January 2024, though still below its $177 billion peak in late 2021.

The divergence between rising TVL and falling UAW reflects a key theme of this crypto cycle: institutionalization. Capital is concentrating in fewer, larger wallets, which now also include funds. This trend is still young, as DeFi faces regulatory uncertainty in many jurisdictions.

Still, institutions are testing the waters by providing liquidity to permissioned pools, lending against tokenized treasuries from platforms like Ondo Finance (ONDO) and Maple (SYROP), the latter also known for its partnership with the investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald.

Meanwhile, protocol-level automation offered by DeFi services like Lido (LIDO) or EigenLayer (EIGEN) further dampens wallet activity, as DeFi evolves into a capital-efficient layer geared toward large-scale yield generation rather than retail participation.

Other use cases dominate gas

Transaction data alone doesn’t capture the complete Web3 picture. Ethereum gas usage can show where economic and computational weight truly lies. 

Glassnode data reveals that DeFi, despite being Ethereum’s key sector, now accounts for just 11% of its gas consumption. NFTs, which used a sizeable share of gas back in 2022, have now fallen to 4%.

The “Other” category, however, has surged to over 58% today from about 25% in 2022. This category covers emerging areas such as real-world asset tokenization (RWA), decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN), AI-based DApps and other more or less novel services that may define Web3’s next growth phase.

Ethereum gas usage by category. Source: Glassnode

RWA, in particular, is often referred to as one of the most promising crypto sectors. Excluding stablecoins, total RWA value has surged from $15.8 billion at the start of 2024 to $25.4 billion today, with an estimated 346,250 tokenholders.

Related: How high will Ethereum price go after breaking $4K? ETH analysts weigh in

Do prices follow Web3 narratives?

Asset prices rarely move in lockstep with onchain activity. While hype can drive short-term spikes, sustained gains tend to align with sectors delivering tangible utility and adoption. Over the past year, this has meant infrastructure and yield-focused projects outpacing narrative-driven plays.

Smart contract platform coins posted the strongest gains, with the top 10 up an unweighted 142% on average, led by HBAR (+360%) and XLM (+334%). As the foundational layer of Web3, their price growth signals investor confidence in the sector’s long-term development. DeFi tokens also fared well, averaging 77% YoY, with Curve DAO (CRV) up 308% and Pendle (PENDLE) up 110%.

The top 10 RWA tokens gained 65% on average, driven by XDC (+237%) and OUSG (+137%). DePIN’s top performers, JasmyCoin (JASMY) at +72% and Aethir (ATH) at +39%, could not prevent the sector’s average from hovering around +10%.

AI tokens have been the clear laggards: The top 10 strictly AI-focused projects are down 25% YoY, with Bittensor (TAO) the only standout at +34%. Gaming tokens mostly posted losses, with only SuperVerse (SUPER) gaining 750% in the past 12 months. Social tokens remain largely absent in the crypto space, as leading protocols still lack native assets. 

Overall, Web3 investment remains concentrated in mature sectors, driving up the native currencies of leading smart contract platforms. Yield-focused DeFi and RWA tokens have also delivered solid returns. In contrast, the sectors behind the most hyped narratives — AI, DePIN, and Social — have yet to translate attention into meaningful token gains.

As adoption deepens and more sectors mature, the gap between narrative and performance may narrow — but for now, investor confidence is clearly rooted in the building blocks of the decentralized economy.

This article is for general information purposes and is not intended to be and should not be taken as legal or investment advice. The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed here are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/time-for-a-web3-reality-check-which-altcoin-sectors-are-really-delivering?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee sees ETH’s dip near $4,150 as a healthy pullback, setting the stage for a potential run toward $5,100.
NEAR
NEAR$2.48-2.93%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000273-1.44%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.989+6.42%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 21:41
Share
VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) announced a $2 billion partnership agreement with digital asset holders to establish a sovereign-grade crypto infrastructure joint
Bitcoin
BTC$113,687.01-1.55%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 21:06
Share
Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

XRP, XLM & ALGO: The Blockchain Backbones of Government-Aligned LiquidityTaking on X, formerly Twitter, crypto observer SMQKE highlights a new category of digital assets emerging beyond speculation and retail hype, which is government-aligned digital assets.Built or positioned to serve as liquidity rails for states, central banks, and regulated institutions, this class is led by Ripple's XRP, Stellar (XLM), and Algorand (ALGO).Unlike meme coins or decentralized experiments, these three projects have consistently sought alignment with regulatory frameworks, enterprise adoption, and government partnerships. Their emphasis is not on retail speculation, but on building institutional-grade financial plumbing.SMQKE points out, “Assets like XRP, Stellar and Algorand are optimized for liquidity provision, high-throughput settlement and interoperability with existing financial infrastructure.”XRP, through Ripple, has established itself as a bridge currency for cross-border payments, offering low-cost, high-speed settlements tested by banks and remittance providers worldwide. With Ripple actively collaborating on central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilots, XRP’s technology is increasingly positioned to play a structural role in how central banks enable international settlements.XLM, developed by Stellar, shares similar DNA but with a stronger emphasis on inclusion. By targeting remittances and underbanked regions, Stellar has formed partnerships with entities like MoneyGram and has built pathways for converting fiat into digital form seamlessly. Its architecture makes it suitable for government-backed stablecoin issuance, especially in emerging markets where financial accessibility is a priority.Meanwhile, ALGO distinguishes itself with its pure proof-of-stake consensus and scalability. The blockchain has already been used by governments such as the Republic of the Marshall Islands for their digital currency initiative. Its strong focus on compliance, efficiency, and sustainability makes it a contender for large-scale state digital infrastructure projects.Together, XRP, XLM, and ALGO represent a convergence between blockchain innovation and government necessity. While Bitcoin and Ethereum often stand as decentralized counterpoints to traditional finance, these three assets are carving out a role as infrastructural backbones for regulated liquidity.XRP Finds Itself at a CrossroadsAccording to Vlad Anderson, “After teasing a push above $3.25, XRP couldn’t hold momentum. Instead, the price slipped back under $3.15 → $3.10, even testing the $3.00 support zone with a local low at $2.971.”The market analyst added that XRP sits at a make-or-break range and until $3.05/$3.06 is reclaimed as support, bearish pressure dominates.At the time of this writing, XRP was up by 1.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at $3.02, according to CoinGecko data.ConclusionCrypto researcher SMQKE urges that as governments fast-track CBDC rollouts and seek reliable cross-border settlement layers, state-aligned assets like XRP, Stellar, and Algorand are set to take center stage. Therefore, the narrative is shifting because digital assets are moving beyond speculation to become the backbone of sovereign liquidity management.Meanwhile, XRP is at a pivotal juncture because unless $3.05/$3.06 flips to support, bearish momentum remains in control.
Threshold
T$0.01608-1.47%
Algorand
ALGO$0.2431-3.95%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.41-2.88%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 21:10
Share

Trending News

More

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

As It Approaches $6m In Its Presale Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Nexchain and BlockDAG

TRON will be integrated into the MetaMask wallet