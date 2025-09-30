Adrienne Harris steps down as head of key New York financial regulator after 4 years

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that Kaitlin Asrow will take over as acting superintendent of the NYDFS on Oct. 18, 2025, replacing Adrienne Harris.

Adrienne Harris will step down as superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), the department announced on Monday.

Harris’ departure comes after four years leading the NYDFS, the state agency that regulates Wall Street banks, global insurers and crypto firms based in New York.

Harris will be replaced by Kaitlin Asrow, who becomes the acting superintendent of the DFS effective Oct. 18. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the transition.

Read more