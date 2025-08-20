ADVENTURES IN SATOSHI CITY” – A NEW ANIMATED CHILDREN’S SERIES AND MULTI-PLATFORM ECOSYSTEM BUILT AROUND BITCOIN AND DEFI

Kartoon Studios, in Partnership with Austria’s Bitkern, Unveils a Bitcoin-Native Ecosystem that Combines Animated Entertainment, Interactive Rewards, and Educational Apps to Empower the Next Generation

Kartoon Studios to Introduce Games, Coins, and Consumer Products Based on Series and Characters

First Series to be Fully Produced in AI Features Anime Style Design and K-Pop Music Track

Beverly Hills — August 20th, 2025 — Kartoon Studios, Inc. (NYSE: TOON) (“Kartoon Studios” or the “Company”) today announces the launch of “Bitcoin Brigade: Adventures in Satoshi City,” a groundbreaking new property that is far more than an animated series. This revolutionary project is the centerpiece of a fully-integrated business model spanning content, digital education, merchandise, interactive apps, and a pioneering Bitcoin treasury strategy — designed to position Kartoon Studios as a trailblazer at the intersection of kids’ entertainment and blockchain innovation. The series is scheduled to debut in fall 2026 on Kartoon Channel!

As a company dedicated to producing responsible, inspiring content for global youth, Kartoon Studios is proud to stand at the cutting edge of innovation—leading the way by integrating blockchain technology and Bitcoin education into compelling entertainment that equips the next generation with critical knowledge about finance, freedom, and technology.

“Bitcoin Brigade invites audiences into Satoshi City, a dazzling, digital realm where a diverse group of brave, brilliant kids discover a secret portal—the Bitcoin Bridge—that connects their world to this decentralized metropolis,” stated Andy Heyward, Chairman & CEO of Kartoon Studios. “Produced in a dynamic anime style featuring vibrant visuals and an immersive, music-driven experience enhanced by original K-POP music, the series blends thrilling action with educational themes.”

Heyward added: “Years ago, I produced and created the animated series of both Super Mario Brothers for Nintendo, and Sonic the Hedgehog for Sega. Those successes helped launch the Nintendo and Sega game platforms. We believe ‘Bitcoin Brigade’ will have an equally revolutionary impact on the next level of entertainment, education, and gaming powered by blockchain technology.”

Kartoon Studios is proud to be working with BITKERN, the prominent Bitcoin mining company headquartered in Vienna Austria with mining facilities around the world. Working closely with its Co-Founder, Patrick Stitch, Bitkern will help guide the series and the global launch strategy.

Bitcoin is more than just a technology—it’s a movement that’s redefining how we think about money, ownership, and innovation. By collaborating with Kartoon Studios on Bitcoin Brigade, we’re creating an exciting way for kids to learn these ideas early and carry them into the future,” said Stitch.

Guided by the mysterious mentor Satoshi Spark, and Mr. Bitkern, the Guardian of truth, the young heroes—Bitty Coin, the principled leader embodying Bitcoin itself; Blocky Chain, the gentle protector representing blockchain technology; Crypto Cora, the inventive coder; Nonce, the wild miner racing to solve cryptographic puzzles; and Lightning Luke, the hyperactive speedster powered by the Lightning Network—join forces to defend Satoshi City from villains like ForkMaster, who tries to split the blockchain with dangerous forks, and Fiat Fred, who attempts to destabilize the system with endless money printing.

Imagine Bitcoin as a vast treasure kingdom. Each episode is like a thrilling quest where the heroes explore new lands — from glittering mining mountains to secret vault cities — solving puzzles, cracking codes, and outsmarting digital bandits along the way. Just like in a video game, there are rare treasures to collect (digital scarcity), special power-ups that become harder to find over time (halving), and a trusty backpack to keep loot safe (wallet security). Every adventure will level up their skills and teach them how to protect and grow their treasure — all while rocking out to K-Pop-fueled action.

Kartoon Studios is building a comprehensive, Bitcoin-native business platform, The Satoshi Sparks Rewards System, around the series invites kids to earn Sparks by watching episodes, completing quizzes, and solving cryptographic challenges in companion apps. Sparks act as a digital currency redeemable in a Bitcoin-only marketplace for exclusive merchandise, bonus content, and educational collectibles.

The Company will also launch a global licensing program featuring toys, apparel, and interactive collectibles embedded with Lightning Network-enabled NFC chips, designed to teach children about wallet custody, cold storage, and the immutable Bitcoin ledger.

An interactive mobile app will feature secure, kid-friendly Lightning wallets for earning, storing, and spending Sparks, with parental controls and donation options to encourage responsible Bitcoin custodianship.

The series will be available on Kartoon Channel, YouTube Kids, and global broadcasters, ensuring wide accessibility and engagement.

“Bitcoin Brigade” traverses both entertainment and business, and Kartoon Studios has assembled a multi-disciplinary leadership team to guide the series and its monetization, led by the Company’s CFO Brian Parisi. Parisi will oversee the financial and treasury strategies, working closely with the consumer product’s division ensuring that both the creative and commercial sides of the venture align seamlessly for maximum impact.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios (NYSE AMERICAN: TOON) is a global leader in children’s and family entertainment, delivering premium content and high-value intellectual property to millions of viewers worldwide. The company’s portfolio features globally recognized brands including Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, Shaq’s Garage, Rainbow Rangers, and Llama Llama. Kartoon Studios holds a controlling interest in Stan Lee Universe and operates Mainframe Studios—one of North America’s largest animation producers—with more than 22,000 minutes of award-winning programming delivered.

Through its Toon Media Networks division, including Kartoon Channel!, Kartoon Channel Worldwide, Ameba, and Frederator Network, Kartoon Studios reaches audiences across linear television, AVOD, SVOD, FAST channels, and top streaming platforms. Kartoon Channel! is consistently rated the #1 kids’ streaming app on the Apple App Store. With a growing global distribution footprint, and a robust content pipeline, Kartoon Studios is positioned for sustained growth and long-term shareholder value.

