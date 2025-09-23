The post ADX breakup looms as Google faces U.S. court battle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google is fighting to prevent the breakup of its advertising business as a major U.S. antitrust trial gets underway in Alexandria, Virginia. The Department of Justice (DOJ) and several states are pushing for the tech giant to sell its ad exchange, AdX, arguing that it has abused its dominance in online advertising. This high-profile case is part of a broader U.S. crackdown on Big Tech. Similar legal battles are underway against Meta, Amazon, and Apple, making Google’s trial a key test of how far courts will go to reshape the online advertising landscape. DOJ pushes Google to sell AdX in court The DOJ claims Google exploits websites through its AdX platform by charging a 20% fee on every ad sale. Critics argue that this fee is excessive, giving it an unfair edge over competitors. The agency is pushing for the tech giant to sell AdX and make the ad auction system transparent. DOJ officials believe this would allow other companies to compete fairly, since Google controls nearly all ad auctions. Judge Leonie Brinkema, who presides over the trial, has already stated that Google holds illegal monopolies in online advertising. She will determine the remedies required, but the DOJ says the company should also sell its publisher ad server if its proposed reforms fail to boost competition within four years. The trial will feature testimonies from media industry figures affected by Google’s dominance. Representatives from DailyMail.com, Advance Local, and former News Corp leaders will describe how Google forced them to remain within its ad system. Witnesses say Google’s auction process gave its own advertisers the first and last opportunity to bid, leaving website owners with less revenue than they might have earned in a fair market. They will also explain how Google’s policies hindered publishers from cutting costs and blocked competition… The post ADX breakup looms as Google faces U.S. court battle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google is fighting to prevent the breakup of its advertising business as a major U.S. antitrust trial gets underway in Alexandria, Virginia. The Department of Justice (DOJ) and several states are pushing for the tech giant to sell its ad exchange, AdX, arguing that it has abused its dominance in online advertising. This high-profile case is part of a broader U.S. crackdown on Big Tech. Similar legal battles are underway against Meta, Amazon, and Apple, making Google’s trial a key test of how far courts will go to reshape the online advertising landscape. DOJ pushes Google to sell AdX in court The DOJ claims Google exploits websites through its AdX platform by charging a 20% fee on every ad sale. Critics argue that this fee is excessive, giving it an unfair edge over competitors. The agency is pushing for the tech giant to sell AdX and make the ad auction system transparent. DOJ officials believe this would allow other companies to compete fairly, since Google controls nearly all ad auctions. Judge Leonie Brinkema, who presides over the trial, has already stated that Google holds illegal monopolies in online advertising. She will determine the remedies required, but the DOJ says the company should also sell its publisher ad server if its proposed reforms fail to boost competition within four years. The trial will feature testimonies from media industry figures affected by Google’s dominance. Representatives from DailyMail.com, Advance Local, and former News Corp leaders will describe how Google forced them to remain within its ad system. Witnesses say Google’s auction process gave its own advertisers the first and last opportunity to bid, leaving website owners with less revenue than they might have earned in a fair market. They will also explain how Google’s policies hindered publishers from cutting costs and blocked competition…

ADX breakup looms as Google faces U.S. court battle

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 04:00
Union
U$0.010487-16.31%
CreatorBid
BID$0.08366-13.85%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017359-2.78%
Edge
EDGE$0.32393-8.31%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006204-0.70%
AdEx
ADX$0.1094-8.98%

Google is fighting to prevent the breakup of its advertising business as a major U.S. antitrust trial gets underway in Alexandria, Virginia. The Department of Justice (DOJ) and several states are pushing for the tech giant to sell its ad exchange, AdX, arguing that it has abused its dominance in online advertising.

This high-profile case is part of a broader U.S. crackdown on Big Tech. Similar legal battles are underway against Meta, Amazon, and Apple, making Google’s trial a key test of how far courts will go to reshape the online advertising landscape.

DOJ pushes Google to sell AdX in court

The DOJ claims Google exploits websites through its AdX platform by charging a 20% fee on every ad sale. Critics argue that this fee is excessive, giving it an unfair edge over competitors.

The agency is pushing for the tech giant to sell AdX and make the ad auction system transparent. DOJ officials believe this would allow other companies to compete fairly, since Google controls nearly all ad auctions.

Judge Leonie Brinkema, who presides over the trial, has already stated that Google holds illegal monopolies in online advertising. She will determine the remedies required, but the DOJ says the company should also sell its publisher ad server if its proposed reforms fail to boost competition within four years.

The trial will feature testimonies from media industry figures affected by Google’s dominance. Representatives from DailyMail.com, Advance Local, and former News Corp leaders will describe how Google forced them to remain within its ad system. Witnesses say Google’s auction process gave its own advertisers the first and last opportunity to bid, leaving website owners with less revenue than they might have earned in a fair market.

They will also explain how Google’s policies hindered publishers from cutting costs and blocked competition from other ad tech companies. These accounts aim to show the real-world impact of Google’s control and support the DOJ’s argument that selling AdX and implementing these reforms would foster fairer competition in online advertising.

Google proposes policy changes to avoid breakup

In response, Google told the court that it does not want to be forced to sell AdX and that the court should take a careful approach before making any big decisions. The company referred to a recent case in Washington, D.C., where another judge looked at a similar antitrust case about Google Search and rejected most of the demands from the DOJ. 

Google says selling AdX could create long-lasting problems and confusion for advertisers who pay to show their ads. Additionally, it says it would be better for everyone if the rules and policies were changed rather than the entire business being broken up.

The court insists that changing the rules will help publishers and advertisers work more easily in the market and let other companies compete fairly. However, Google’s main goal is to keep the current system and avoid chaos for businesses that rely on its ad systems.

The Department of Justice argues that these changes are insufficient, as Google would still control the key parts of the ad system. During the trial, the court may also review internal Google studies and documents from a past European investigation into selling AdX.

These documents could show Google’s thoughts about selling AdX, its meaning, and why the firm chose not to sell it. Showing these documents in court may make things difficult for Google because it could prove that the company could have sold AdX but decided to keep it. 

If the court sides with the DOJ, this could be the biggest change to Google’s business since the company started. However, if the court asks the firm only to change policies, many people who worry about Big Tech may see it as another missed chance to reduce the power of very large companies. Either way, the outcome will show how far courts will go to make online advertising fair.

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/doj-wants-google-to-sell-adx/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

HYPE, the native token for Hyperliquid (a decentralized trading platform that aims at providing better trading executions through high speed and deep liquidity for traders), is currently under fire as the token is facing serious selling pressure from major whales and backlash from analysts. According to research published by Arthur Hayes’s family office fund, Maelstrom […]
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.9-7.33%
Movement
MOVE$0.1151-10.42%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.117986-9.33%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/23 04:00
Share
Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Today, early investors are turning their attention to Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Trading under $0.003, this Layer-2 meme-native token is being […] The post Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003 appeared first on Coindoo.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01206-9.86%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4544-12.41%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000964-8.19%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/23 03:51
Share
Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam

Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam

The post Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Online gaming storefront Steam unknowingly hosted crypto malware through one of its games. “Block Blasters,” the fake game in question, enabled at least $150,000 in token thefts. Steam removed this game after popular crypto sleuths amplified news of the hack. Still, the incident represents a major security breach for this venerable software platform. Steam Hosted Crypto Malware Part of the ongoing crypto crime wave has involved increasingly sophisticated malware operations, which use new vectors to steal tokens. Sponsored Sponsored Nonetheless, this newest scamming method is particularly unsettling. Steam is the gold standard for online gaming storefronts, and it directly hosted crypto malware: You clowns allow malware on your platform that has resulted in $150K+ stolen from victims (fake game has been available to download for more than a month) pic.twitter.com/886rO1PbDP — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) September 21, 2025 Specifically, Steam hosted sales of “Block Blasters,” a fake game containing dangerous malware. For over one month, this game was live, running secret executables that would target players’ wallets. In this way, it stole at least $150,000 in various cryptoassets, but the total theft quantity may be much higher. Cracking The Case ZachXBT, a famous crypto sleuth, didn’t necessarily spearhead this malware investigation, but he used his large platform to alert Steam. To its credit, the platform quickly removed the game after his notification. Nonetheless, it never should’ve survived on the storefront for several weeks. The investigators who unraveled this scheme uncovered several disturbing trends. First of all, the malware itself showed telltale fingerprints of AI-generated code, which allowed white hats to dissect it comprehensively. This may explain how they were able to confront the hackers directly. Essentially, this Steam crypto malware investigation began after a terminally ill cancer patient was defrauded of $32,000. The criminals showed zero remorse when confronted, claiming that the…
Threshold
T$0.01544-5.21%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003561+1.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08478-4.09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 04:44
Share

Trending News

More

Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003

Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam

consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

Sonic Holders Accumulate Millions as Price Tests Key Levels