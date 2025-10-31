AEON Brings Coinbase x402 to BNB Chain

Key Notes

The project was selected from over 500 applicants for BNB Chain’s MVB Season 10 accelerator program, announced in July 2025.

The facilitator transforms HTTP 402 status codes into functional payment rails, creating immutable receipts with agent identities per ERC-8004.

AEON’s existing system claims 20 million merchants and processes over $30 million monthly across SEA, Africa, and Latin America.

AEON launched its x402 Facilitator on BNB Chain



on Oct. 30, bringing the Coinbase-developed payment protocol to the blockchain ecosystem. The move follows growing attention around Coinbase new listings in 2025.

According to a company announcement, the crypto payment framework was developed by the facilitator in collaboration with the BNB Chain team.







The x402 protocol uses the HTTP 402 “Payment Required” status code to enable AI agents to execute transactions without human intervention.

AEON’s facilitator validates payment payloads for authenticity and mandate compliance before confirming transactions on BNB Chain.

The implementation addresses a technical challenge where major stablecoins on the network lack EIP-3009 support required for gasless transactions.

AEON’s contract supports both EIP-3009-enabled tokens and standard ERC-20 tokens.

Each transaction generates an immutable receipt containing the agent’s unique identity according to ERC-8004, which assigns each AI agent a distinct identifier similar to an NFT.

x402 Protocol Development and Adoption

Coinbase published the x402 whitepaper on May 6, detailing the protocol as an open standard for internet-native payments.

According to ecosystem data, the protocol has gained adoption across multiple blockchain networks, with activity increasing from under 5,000 weekly agent-to-agent transactions to over 25,000 in the week beginning Oct. 19.

In September, Circle’s integration with x402 allowed AI agents to pay for API services using USDC through Developer-Controlled Wallets.

The market has generally responded positively to x402 adoption. Virtuals Protocol’s



price rally saw the VIRTUAL token increase nearly 100% in four days following its x402 integration on Oct. 27.

BNB Chain’s official account promoted four x402-related projects on Oct. 28, including AEON, Unibase, pieverse, and TermiX AI.

AEON’s Role in BNB Chain Ecosystem

BNB Chain selected AEON for its Most Valuable Builder Season 10 program on July 25.

The accelerator chose 15 projects from over 500 applicants for the cohort, which includes teams working on AI, DeFi, payment infrastructure, and real-world assets. BNB Chain, YZi Labs, and CMC Labs jointly operate the program.

The x402 launch aligns with broader industry trends. A Wirex whitepaper released on Oct. 29 identified the emerging trend of agentic payments as a driver for the European stablecoin market, which the payment platform forecasts could reach €1 trillion by 2030.

AEON operates a Web3 Mobile Payment solution that claims to serve 20 million merchants across Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

During a July presentation for the MVB program, AEON’s co-founder stated the company processes over $30 million monthly and is raising $60 million to expand to 100 million merchants within 12 months.

