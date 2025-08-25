AERO Plunges to $1.39 as Whale Pulls $2.89 Million Out

By: Tronweekly
2025/08/25 22:30
Aero
  • AERO price dropped 4.85% to $1.39, with market cap now at $1.23 billion.
  • Whale sold 2.038 million $AERO for $2.89 million USDC, earning $1.04 million profit.
  • Trading volume rose 34.64% to $135.18 million, but open interest fell 5.21% to $99.62 million.

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is facing a noticeable decline, with its price dropping 4.85% over the past 24 hours to $1.39. The token’s market capitalization currently stands at $1.23 billion, reflecting short-term pressures in the market and shifts in investor activity.

AD 4nXenXpVNok Xvi0e0iT5jiSULdJwA0a akyo3eMzr6cG6h5QrhKKyP8UHdRWuI0JBRi5PItj2YlyDdUWi18NvC3DP7ypQ2jGMXCGgEQCUFMDerYQOv5tAghYgevrNDrgZB8R7iyJlA?key=hCQdB452wZpHE3agb7lRuASource: CoinMarketCap

Significant AERO Sale Triggers Price Fall

OnChain data revealed that a major investor sold 2.038 million AERO for $2.89 million in USDC at an average price of $1.42, realizing a profit of $1.04 million. This significant sale appears to have contributed to the recent price drop, highlighting the impact of whale movements on smaller-cap tokens.

AD 4nXeYv5fdrJFHrpu1My1u6LMFdm CFnL G9q CP3gcVqUCZqBWBbBn6PV3Odzqk PITkjro3kWtdBINavb2e6vS krIW Cx 3SB7wzMVPXVQPb0hiq8mux3 0vxG4nuLJT8fPOvy Vw?key=hCQdB452wZpHE3agb7lRuASource: X

Also Read | Ethereum Falls Below $4,800, But Dominance Remains

On-Chain Chart Shows Trade Signals

Crypto analyst Williams shared on X that just a few minutes of on-chain analytics allowed him to map out a comprehensive breakdown of $AERO. The breakdown had versus USD performance, a year on-chain chart, and buy/sell signals overlaid with the price data, thus visualizing the potential entry and exit points becoming more convenient.

AD 4nXfr9fKhZ0zvArZ1QbASbjLnPcAbd7TRhkiw7PKJrW4q4e6DrskPrtsmOTHrzEiWm5jC5iReXnl6gukmtzM6Vbk4irg 6O2q FLNHf5w73u7 Hg1j7TEtKs1sfgKnvLmWSwXsBY1Fw?key=hCQdB452wZpHE3agb7lRuASource: X

Furthermore, AERO was rated 71/100 using a weighted methodology that merges market fundamentals, sentiment, and price movement. This rating aims to indicate the token’s current vitality and the possibility of trading.

AD 4nXeNI9pG NSkac 06x8tiKfm5e15X1gFfvxsfzVUXHoTwz 1AKyFcSource: X

With the combinations of whale activities and detailed on-chain analytics, the token is still under close monitoring as the market is responding to both short-term price moves and wider sentiment trends.

Open Interest Declines Despite Market Rally

The derivatives market for Aerodrome Finance has shown strong momentum recently. The trading volume rose by 34.64% to $135.18 million, indicating increased activity on both the long and short sides. On the other hand, open interest dropped 5.21% to $99.62 million, indicating that although more trades were executed, some contracts were settled or liquidated as the prices moved upward.

AD 4nXdBpQKIQyDY8yzR csrPLxmQlUyl6i8BBSGd1AmDSNAstRvZOt995wr2aSK2ZRm3E6uMpLEuNutIupKp2TVYvPO5 0VyhEEmaEYZgHSisygswuWOKi1Yr9nSh72gYDFo fcD5iI?key=hCQdB452wZpHE3agb7lRuASource: CoinGlass

On the funding side, the OI-weighted rate of 0.0078% is an indication of a quite balanced derivatives market. The recent calm after several days of extreme volatility, with funding rapidly changing from negative to positive, is a strong sign that the market is not controlled by either long or short traders.

AD 4nXf10Ve7osGFTRe1I8 2lo8 IxCs62xhEC0wEm3tYDHN 939bDget81HF2Hp6RnDZysq8Gi152izLHJUSource: CoinGlass

Also Read | AERO’s 3.68% Fall: Critical Price Levels for 15.72% Growth

