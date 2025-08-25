AERO Plunges to $1.39 as Whale Pulls $2.89 Million Out

AERO price dropped 4.85% to $1.39, with market cap now at $1.23 billion.

Whale sold 2.038 million $AERO for $2.89 million USDC, earning $1.04 million profit.

Trading volume rose 34.64% to $135.18 million, but open interest fell 5.21% to $99.62 million.

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is facing a noticeable decline, with its price dropping 4.85% over the past 24 hours to $1.39. The token’s market capitalization currently stands at $1.23 billion, reflecting short-term pressures in the market and shifts in investor activity.

Significant AERO Sale Triggers Price Fall

OnChain data revealed that a major investor sold 2.038 million AERO for $2.89 million in USDC at an average price of $1.42, realizing a profit of $1.04 million. This significant sale appears to have contributed to the recent price drop, highlighting the impact of whale movements on smaller-cap tokens.

On-Chain Chart Shows Trade Signals

Crypto analyst Williams shared on X that just a few minutes of on-chain analytics allowed him to map out a comprehensive breakdown of $AERO. The breakdown had versus USD performance, a year on-chain chart, and buy/sell signals overlaid with the price data, thus visualizing the potential entry and exit points becoming more convenient.

Furthermore, AERO was rated 71/100 using a weighted methodology that merges market fundamentals, sentiment, and price movement. This rating aims to indicate the token’s current vitality and the possibility of trading.

With the combinations of whale activities and detailed on-chain analytics, the token is still under close monitoring as the market is responding to both short-term price moves and wider sentiment trends.

Open Interest Declines Despite Market Rally



The derivatives market for Aerodrome Finance has shown strong momentum recently. The trading volume rose by 34.64% to $135.18 million, indicating increased activity on both the long and short sides. On the other hand, open interest dropped 5.21% to $99.62 million, indicating that although more trades were executed, some contracts were settled or liquidated as the prices moved upward.

On the funding side, the OI-weighted rate of 0.0078% is an indication of a quite balanced derivatives market. The recent calm after several days of extreme volatility, with funding rapidly changing from negative to positive, is a strong sign that the market is not controlled by either long or short traders.

