AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

By: Tronweekly
2025/08/27 19:30
AERO
  • AERO trades at $1.31 with a 2.2% gain while trading volume drops 4.72% to $101.93 million, showing strong price action.
  • Analysts target $2.36 as the next resistance and expect a five-wave rally to build support for a possible breakout.
  • RSI is at 55.15, while the MACD shows negative readings, signaling slowing momentum but still allowing room for upside.

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is currently trading at $1.31, representing a 2.2% increase over the past 24 hours. Despite the increase in price, trading volume has decreased by 4.72% to $101.93 million. This pattern indicates strong prices despite the slowing activity levels.

AD 4nXckLAWaigwoDwFGrK8Axr6mNz XGjD75cgOkz3rX24AVTmKCKW9gTeyuYbV AXoBQMtkzWOBtuW6WpgWqE0RnDr0phHLphKMU0QUFKQHosaKMzi1G H0qCKNbgFvWhseOYls1UlWA?key=bLXMPrPrVrV1 gP1TDTtQA

Source: CoinMarketCap

Over the past week, the AERO token has experienced a 0.55% increase. The weekly performance is an indication of slow and consistent growth. These slight increases are encouraging, but they do not provide an overwhelming indication that buyers are remaining active in spite of market fluctuations.

AERO Rally Depends on Five-Wave Market Structure

Crypto analyst More Crypto Online highlighted that the short trading history of AERO leaves room for uncertainty when it comes to making long-term forecasts. The short-term target is $2.36 in the near term, and it is anticipated that there will be subsequent resistance. According to analysts, a clean five-wave rally may present a higher low and establish the possibility of a stronger momentum formation in AERO.

If this framework is established, the higher low can be verified, and wave II can be accompanied by support. This would create a staging ground for a possible third-wave breakout. At this point, analysts underline that the most important task is to verify that the market is providing that distinct five-wave picture.

AD 4nXdTx4Z3DcEl FGMGKKWo6R8VqnLCClVF1628L50 RmD0QZpo

Source: X

Also Read: Sui Price Forecast Key Support Tested With Upside Target $4.00

RSI Neutral, MACD Signals Weak Momentum

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.15, down from its recent high of around 63.13. This neutral reading indicates an equilibrium of buying and selling. The decreasing rates at higher levels indicate declining momentum. Nevertheless, the overall RSI indicates that AERO is not overbought, which gives an opportunity to increase the price even further in case the buyers come back.

The MACD line is at 0.1066, and this is lower than the signal line, which is at 0.1226. The histogram shows a small negative reading of -0.0160, indicating slackening momentum. Unless there is an improvement in trading activity, AERO will consolidate within its current price range.

AD 4nXczEZF3dH3N4tZVa3O0grJ0K 6L3W3HhXF4RjfORxcHn8UlHiRo5qZfxwsDe4SWSAdOP5IjhC w2oQRgkm3PPtp7aH4q63rHzsOWizEbMkhQGHpGpjjvDbd

Source: TradingView

Open Interest Signals Strength Despite Volume Drop

According to CoinGlass data, the daily trading volume of AERO decreased by 10.61%, to $104.85 million. Meanwhile, the open interest was up 4.62%, to $87.80 million. These figures show reduced short-term activity but improved standing across the market.

AD 4nXfcFAnYBW0rzp2qe pLpY1NcyRD34uuzU2f6p1QrOvTEnEGuKNweq0UYm8KKPekov6s8tV pLTcyRk6gV2t gUcFe3dABSJb45dnN2QnAVE8j9ZoMpImVcX AMWoeKsbZgToALP1Q?key=bLXMPrPrVrV1 gP1TDTtQA

Source: CoinGlass

The funding rate is currently at 0.0051%, indicating that traders are more inclined to go long. This pattern indicates that leveraged participants are also present in spot markets, without relegating the possibility of upward price exploration to past conditions.

Also Read: SharpLink Gaming Expands Ethereum Treasury to Nearly 800,000 ETH

