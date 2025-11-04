Aerodrome will launch the Anichess strategy token CHECK.

PANews reported on November 4th that Aerodrome Finance announced the listing of CHECK, a strategy token issued by Anichess (from Animoca Brands). This token will serve its "Checkmate" ecosystem. The listing will be conducted via the "Aero Ignition" model, where users holding veAERO voting rights will be able to receive CHECK tokens in advance through a pilot release two days later.

Last year, Web3 game project Anichess completed a $1.8 million funding round, led by Sfermion and Amber Group .