After Cred’s $140M Collapse, Investors Turn to Best Wallet Token ($BEST) for Security

When two top executives from Cred LLC got hit with prison sentences this week, it was another reminder of how brutal crypto fraud can be.

The company collapsed back in 2020, leaving customers stranded.

Fast forward to today, and more than 6K claims worth $140M have piled up, now valued at over $1B. That’s not just numbers on a page – it’s the life savings, college funds, and retirement plans of real people.

If you’ve ever worried about where to keep your crypto safe, now’s the time to pay attention.

The Lesson From Cred’s Collapse

Cred’s downfall wasn’t some minor misstep. Daniel Schatt, the 55-year-old CEO, and Joseph Podulka, the 53-year-old CFO, pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy in May 2025.

On August 30, they were sentenced: Schatt will serve 52 months, Podulka 36 months, plus fines and supervised release.

Prosecutors say they hid tens of millions in losses during the COVID-19 market crash, all while reassuring customers that ‘everything was operating normally.’

By October 28, both will be behind bars. But the damage was already done.

The case highlights the hard truth: trusting centralized lending firms is risky. When companies over-promise, customers pay the price.

Instead of leaving funds in someone else’s hands, many investors are now looking for safer ways to protect their assets, and that’s where innovative projects like Best Wallet Token come into play.

What Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Brings to the Table

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is the engine behind Best Wallet’s rise. It’s the fuel that powers an entire ecosystem of perks, access, and rewards.

At the most basic level, holding $BEST gives users cheaper transaction fees and better staking yields.

But it goes further – the token also unlocks early access to new crypto projects, and even a voice in ecosystem governance. In other words, $BEST is designed to make loyal users feel like insiders.

One of the standout utilities is its role in Upcoming Tokens, Best Wallet’s game-changing presale tool. Investors can participate in new crypto presales directly in the app, using $BEST to secure access without the usual risks of scam sites.

This turns $BEST into more than a currency, it becomes a passport into some of the hottest early-stage deals in crypto.

With $15.3M already raised and a growing 70K-strong following on social media, $BEST is carving out its place among the best altcoins of 2025.

Why Investors Are Buying Into $BEST

In the wake of cases like Cred’s $140M fraud, investors aren’t just looking for hype – they want tokens tied to real-world utility and security.

That’s exactly what $BEST offers. At today’s presale price of just $0.025555, it’s still early enough to catch before wider demand drives valuations higher.

Unlike meme coins, which ride short-term waves, $BEST is linked to core features people actually use: trading, staking, and presale access.

That built-in demand keeps buyers coming back, creating a token economy with staying power. It’s no wonder many see $BEST not only as one of the best crypto presales happening now but also as a strong contender for long-term growth.

Why $BEST Stands Out After Cred’s Collapse

The Cred fraud case shows what happens when trust is misplaced. But the crypto world is moving forward, and projects like Best Wallet Token are building tools that give power back to the user.

If you’re serious about keeping your coins safe while staying connected to the fastest-growing parts of crypto, $BEST might be worth a closer look.