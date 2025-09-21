After Data Breach, Coinbase Unveils Bold Plan to Fix Customer Service

TLDR

Coinbase has implemented a major overhaul of its customer support operations following a significant data breach affecting 69,461 users.

The company aims to reduce support requests by addressing product issues early and removing roadblocks before they require customer contact.

Coinbase is enhancing automation with improved APIs, a better knowledge base, and AI-powered tools to help users resolve issues independently.

The company is making it easier for users to reach human support representatives by removing chatbot barriers and reducing wait times.

Coinbase is focusing on improving live support quality by equipping support staff with tools to provide faster and more effective assistance.

Coinbase has taken swift steps to overhaul its customer support operations following a major data breach that impacted 69,461 customers. Senior Director Wes Griffith outlined key initiatives aimed at restoring trust and addressing ongoing complaints. These changes come after a series of user frustrations and the recent breach.

Coinbase Rolls Out AI Tools for Support

Coinbase’s first initiative focuses on preventing problems by tackling product issues early. By addressing roadblocks before they escalate, the company hopes to reduce the volume of support requests. The goal is to fix root causes and streamline customer interactions, ensuring users face fewer challenges in the first place.

Griffith emphasized,

This initiative targets underlying issues in Coinbase’s product and system, aiming to prevent unnecessary support inquiries. As a result, users will spend less time troubleshooting issues independently or reaching out for help.

Improving Automation to Enhance Customer Experience

The second key initiative centers on automation improvements. Coinbase aims to make customer interactions smoother by enhancing its APIs and knowledge base. The company is also rolling out AI-powered tools to help customers solve issues without needing human assistance.

These tools will help customers find solutions themselves, streamlining the support process. By reducing the need for human interaction, Coinbase aims to lower wait times and enhance overall satisfaction.

Reducing Frustration and Improving Human Support

Coinbase is also making it easier for customers to reach human support representatives. The company is removing barriers that previously hindered users from escalating their issues beyond automated responses. Customers will now have more direct access to live agents when needed.

Coinbase is actively working on reducing frustrations caused by chatbots and long wait times. The company is investing in new tools to ensure faster and more efficient resolution for customers needing live assistance.

With these changes in place, Coinbase has already seen improvements. Customer satisfaction scores rose by 20% in August compared to the previous two months. Additionally, the company has reduced customer contact transfers to just 10%, meaning users no longer need to repeat their issues multiple times.

These actions come in response to the fallout from the data breach, where a TaskUs employee stole sensitive customer data. Coinbase terminated its relationship with TaskUs and has since established a new U.S.-based customer support hub. CEO Brian Armstrong emphasized,

