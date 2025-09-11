After Pepe Coin in 2023, This Under-$0.004 Coin Could Be the Next Ethereum Token to Hit $1 Billion Market Cap in Weeks

After the explosive run of Pepe Coin in 2023, a new coin, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is rapidly emerging with the potential to become the next headline-maker. This token has been advancing through its presale stages far quicker than anticipated, with the 11th stage recently selling out ahead of schedule and now entering stage 12 at just $0.0021, already up 110% from its starting price. The set listing price of $0.003 guarantees investors entering now a 42.9% return, yet this figure only scratches the surface of its projected upside.

With over $24.9 million raised and more than 15.3 billion tokens sold in less time than forecast, momentum is clearly building. If this trajectory continues, Little Pepe could become one of the fastest sub-$0.004 tokens to approach a $1 billion market cap in weeks, offering a blend of accessibility and rapid growth rarely seen in such early phases.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Roadmap to $1 Billion Market Cap and $2 Price Target

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has laid out an ambitious yet structured roadmap to reach a $1 billion market valuation, starting with its post-presale debut on multiple centralized exchanges in Q4 2025 at a launch price of $0.003. With strong liquidity, immediate visibility, and a $777k giveaway fueling community engagement, analysts expect its market cap to potentially hit $1B within weeks. The launch of the Little Pepe Meme Launchpad on its dedicated Layer-2 will drive recurring token demand, positioning LILPEPE as the primary hub for meme-based projects. Other strategic integrations are projected to accelerate adoption, with a bull market resurgence potentially pushing the token beyond $2, representing over 500x growth from presale levels. Analysts project a price path of $0.005–$0.03 within 3 months post-launch, $0.05–$0.15 by 6 months, $0.30–$0.75 within 12 months, and $1.20–$2.00 within 18–24 months.

Little Pepe Scaling Memecoins with EVM Layer 2 and Upcoming Listings

Little Pepe runs on an EVM Layer 2 to boost speed and efficiency, so it can handle heavy traffic during peak times. The setup targets both everyday users and high volume traders. With the presale finished, the team is moving toward listings, an important step to prove value for holders and the wider Little Pepe community.

Momentum Surpasses Established Meme Tokens

Since launching its presale in June 2025, interest in LILPEPE has surged, queries have more than doubled in three months, surpassing attention given to PEPE, SHIB, and DOGE. This surge, combined with a strong presale performance and a clear roadmap, positions LILPEPE as one of the most closely watched launches of the year.

LILPEPE’s Case for Buying Early

At first glance, Little Pepe looks like another meme project. But beneath the fun branding is a Layer-2 blockchain designed specifically for meme coins, offering lightning-fast speeds, near-zero fees, and sniper-bot protection, features that address problems plaguing earlier meme launches.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is on track to become one of 2025’s fastest-growing tokens, already raising $24.9M, selling 15.3B tokens, and entering Stage 12 at $0.0021, 110% above its starting price. With a set listing price of $0.003, early buyers are guaranteed 42.9% ROI, with projections targeting a $1B market cap within weeks post-listing. Its roadmap includes a $777K giveaway, a dedicated Layer-2, and upcoming CEX listings, setting the stage for up to 1000x gains in the next 18–24 months. Secure tokens now before the next major price move begins.

