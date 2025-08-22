After Powell's speech, the market expects the probability of a September rate cut to rise to 90%.

PANews reported on August 22nd, according to Jinshi Data, that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell stated that the price effects of tariffs are short-lived and represent a reasonable base case scenario, and that the stable unemployment rate allows the Fed to be more cautious in adjusting its policy stance. He emphasized that a one-off price increase cannot be allowed to escalate into a persistent inflationary problem, and introduced a new framework to accommodate a variety of economic conditions. Powell also noted downside risks to the employment situation. Following Powell's remarks, traders' expectations for a September Fed rate cut rose from 75% to approximately 90%.