After the CPI was released, the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 50 basis points in September rose to 10.9%.

PANews reported on September 11th that, according to Jinshi, citing CME's "Fed Watch," the probability of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut in September is 89.1%, and the probability of a 50 basis point cut is 10.9%. The probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut in October is 4.3%, the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point cut is 84.4%, and the probability of a cumulative 75 basis point cut is 11.3%. (Before the CPI release, the probability of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut in September was 92%, and the probability of a 50 basis point cut was 8%. The probability of a cumulative 25 basis point Fed rate cut in October was 21.2%, the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point cut was 72.6%, and the probability of a cumulative 75 basis point cut was 6.2%.)