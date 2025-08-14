AguilaTrades' cumulative losses on Hyperliquid reach $37.5 million

PANews reported on August 14 that according to Yu Jin, AguilaTrades used the remaining funds after liquidation to open multiple positions on the Hyperliquid platform. After being liquidated again recently, it lost $230,000. Currently, the remaining funds are $100,000 to continue to open ETH long positions, and the cumulative losses have reached $37.5 million.

