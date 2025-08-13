AguilaTrades opened a 15x leveraged short position of 5,000 ETH at $4,684.59

PANews reported on August 13 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, AguilaTrades' $ETH long and $BTC short operations this morning lasted only two hours before he made a profit of $250,000. He then switched to an ETH long position but exited the market due to a loss of $107,000.

Currently, AguilaTrades has opened a 15x leveraged short order for 5,000 ETH at $4,684.59, and a limit sell order for 10,000 ETH in the [$4,740-$4,840] range.

Earlier today, it was reported that Huang Licheng shorted 1,100 ETH with 25x leverage, worth approximately US$5.16 million .