AI Agent Service Platform HolmesAI Completes Seed+ Round Financing

PANews reported on August 13 that HolmesAI announced the completion of its "seed+ round" financing, with investors including well-known institutions such as Bitrise Capital, Waterdrop Capital, and CGV Fund.

To date, HolmesAI has raised a total of $3 million in funding, with HashKey Group and leading cloud computing companies participating in its early incubation. HolmesAI is an AI agent service platform based on Persona, a personalized knowledge base that enables highly anthropomorphic agents across various industries, fully unleashing human creativity.