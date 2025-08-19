AI Agents Are Taking Over Game Development: Google

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 11:28
Threshold
T$0.01612-1.16%
RealLink
REAL$0.05071+4.27%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00221681-2.73%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10017-0.30%
SQUID MEME
GAME$25.1096+3.33%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1173-0.84%

In brief

  • While AI speeds up coding and playtesting, devs worry about privacy, cost, and creative control.
  • Small studios see AI as a chance to compete, while larger publishers struggle to adapt.
  • From smarter NPCs to new jobs, developers say AI is remaking game development.

Nearly nine in 10 game developers say they’ve already built AI agents into their work, according to a new Google Cloud survey. These autonomous programs don’t just generate images and assets; they are inside the game, reacting to players and reshaping virtual worlds.

The survey, conducted in collaboration with The Harris Poll, polled 615 developers across the United States, South Korea, Finland, Norway, and Sweden. It found that 97% of respondents believe that AI agents—autonomous programs that can act without human input—are already reshaping the industry, with most already using them to speed up coding, testing, and localization.

For smaller studios, AI is helping level the playing field, with 29% saying AI is lowering the barrier to entry and allowing them to compete with larger publishers.

“If you’re not on the AI bandwagon right now, you’re already behind,” Kelsey Falter, CEO and co-founder of indie studio Mother Games, told Decrypt. “Being small means we can adapt faster. Bigger studios have legacy codebases and senior engineers resistant to change. For us, AI is baked in from day one.”

In the study, 87% of developers said they’re using AI agents that adapt to players in real time. These agents are being deployed to control non-player characters, guide tutorials, and even moderate online communities. In 2023, Call of Duty publisher Activision rolled out ToxMod, an AI-powered tool that monitors online chat for toxic and hate speech.

Developers say players now expect more dynamic, responsive environments and richer, more reactive worlds, with 35% saying AI-driven tutorials are speeding up player onboarding.

Matias Rodriguez, chief technology officer at Globant, a tech firm that works with major game studios, said gamers are open to AI when it deepens storytelling or immersion—but wary if it feels like a shortcut.

“Gamers are a selective audience when it comes to authenticity,” Rodriguez told Decrypt. “But they’re also some of the most open to innovation when it enhances the immersion.”

AI, he said, is being used as “a creative copilot and a productivity multiplier,” aimed at enhancing—not replacing—the creative process.

Falter agreed that the tools can boost productivity, but said the lack of industry standards means mistakes happen quickly.

“It’s still the wild west,” she said. “A year ago, we saw AI generating soupy code at a faster pace than humans could check it. Without guardrails, you can make a mess faster than you can clean it up.”

Still, most developers are betting on AI’s long-term value. For Falter, the challenge is maintaining human creativity while using AI to unlock new types of gameplay.

“We don’t use AI to generate artwork or churn out clones,” she said. “Our models are trained on scripts written by human writers, and our terrain generators have a specific style unique to our game. It’s about maintaining creative integrity.”

GG Newsletter

Get the latest web3 gaming news, hear directly from gaming studios and influencers covering the space, and receive power-ups from our partners.

Source: https://decrypt.co/335721/ai-agents-taking-over-game-development

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee sees ETH’s dip near $4,150 as a healthy pullback, setting the stage for a potential run toward $5,100.
NEAR
NEAR$2.48-2.93%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000273-1.44%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.989+6.42%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 21:41
Share
VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) announced a $2 billion partnership agreement with digital asset holders to establish a sovereign-grade crypto infrastructure joint
Bitcoin
BTC$113,687.01-1.55%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 21:06
Share
Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

XRP, XLM & ALGO: The Blockchain Backbones of Government-Aligned LiquidityTaking on X, formerly Twitter, crypto observer SMQKE highlights a new category of digital assets emerging beyond speculation and retail hype, which is government-aligned digital assets.Built or positioned to serve as liquidity rails for states, central banks, and regulated institutions, this class is led by Ripple's XRP, Stellar (XLM), and Algorand (ALGO).Unlike meme coins or decentralized experiments, these three projects have consistently sought alignment with regulatory frameworks, enterprise adoption, and government partnerships. Their emphasis is not on retail speculation, but on building institutional-grade financial plumbing.SMQKE points out, “Assets like XRP, Stellar and Algorand are optimized for liquidity provision, high-throughput settlement and interoperability with existing financial infrastructure.”XRP, through Ripple, has established itself as a bridge currency for cross-border payments, offering low-cost, high-speed settlements tested by banks and remittance providers worldwide. With Ripple actively collaborating on central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilots, XRP’s technology is increasingly positioned to play a structural role in how central banks enable international settlements.XLM, developed by Stellar, shares similar DNA but with a stronger emphasis on inclusion. By targeting remittances and underbanked regions, Stellar has formed partnerships with entities like MoneyGram and has built pathways for converting fiat into digital form seamlessly. Its architecture makes it suitable for government-backed stablecoin issuance, especially in emerging markets where financial accessibility is a priority.Meanwhile, ALGO distinguishes itself with its pure proof-of-stake consensus and scalability. The blockchain has already been used by governments such as the Republic of the Marshall Islands for their digital currency initiative. Its strong focus on compliance, efficiency, and sustainability makes it a contender for large-scale state digital infrastructure projects.Together, XRP, XLM, and ALGO represent a convergence between blockchain innovation and government necessity. While Bitcoin and Ethereum often stand as decentralized counterpoints to traditional finance, these three assets are carving out a role as infrastructural backbones for regulated liquidity.XRP Finds Itself at a CrossroadsAccording to Vlad Anderson, “After teasing a push above $3.25, XRP couldn’t hold momentum. Instead, the price slipped back under $3.15 → $3.10, even testing the $3.00 support zone with a local low at $2.971.”The market analyst added that XRP sits at a make-or-break range and until $3.05/$3.06 is reclaimed as support, bearish pressure dominates.At the time of this writing, XRP was up by 1.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at $3.02, according to CoinGecko data.ConclusionCrypto researcher SMQKE urges that as governments fast-track CBDC rollouts and seek reliable cross-border settlement layers, state-aligned assets like XRP, Stellar, and Algorand are set to take center stage. Therefore, the narrative is shifting because digital assets are moving beyond speculation to become the backbone of sovereign liquidity management.Meanwhile, XRP is at a pivotal juncture because unless $3.05/$3.06 flips to support, bearish momentum remains in control.
Threshold
T$0.01608-1.47%
Algorand
ALGO$0.2431-3.95%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.41-2.88%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 21:10
Share

Trending News

More

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

As It Approaches $6m In Its Presale Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Nexchain and BlockDAG

TRON will be integrated into the MetaMask wallet