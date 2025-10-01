AI agents need crypto to operate in financial markets: Coinbase exec

Coinbase head of institutional strategy, John D’Agostino, says expecting AI agents to operate in the traditional finance system is akin to streaming using a dial-up modem.

Crypto will be necessary for artificial intelligence-powered agents to operate effectively in the financial market, as the infrastructure for the traditional finance system is outdated, says John D’Agostino, the head of institutional strategy at Coinbase.

If AI agents are going to operate on behalf of people, then they need to operate on “true sources of information,” because it would be “disastrous if they didn’t,” D’Agostino told CNBC’s Squawk Box on Tuesday.

“Artificial intelligence is infinitely scalable intelligence, and if you think of blockchain, which is the underlying technology for crypto, as an infinitely scalable source of truth, then those two things work very well together,” he said.

