AI and Blockchain: How One Succeeded in Going Mainstream While the Other Stalled

By: Medium
2025/09/03 22:37
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1254+0.88%

How AI became widely used in everyday life, while blockchain stayed limited to smaller circles.

Photo by Growtika on Unsplash

Hype of AI

At the end of 2022, after the public release of ChatGPT by OpenAI as part of a research experiment, the AI hype soared as never before, and people started using it initially out of curiosity to see how it works and what it can do.

Meanwhile, at the start of 2023, Anthropic and Google released Claude and Bard, and OpenAI released its latest model, GPT-4. This sparked competition between the global giants to win the AI race, leading to exponential advancements in the AI ecosystem like never before.

Hype of Blockchain

The surprising fact is that Blockchain also lived at the same hype level as AI a few years back.

In 2017, years after the launch of the Bitcoin network in 2009 and the Ethereum network in 2015, the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) gained momentum after the ERC-20 standard in the Ethereum network was formalized, which meant people no longer needed to create a complete blockchain network from scratch to launch their token. This made it easier for the public to use ICOs.

If it has its own blockchain → it’s a cryptocurrency.

If it runs on another blockchain → it’s a token.

So projects like Filecoin, Tezos, and EOS used ICOs to receive cryptocurrency from people in exchange for tokens of their projects, which was similar to buying company shares. This sparked hype in the business environment, and as a result, blockchain-based startups received millions in funding. Meanwhile, the prices of cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Bitcoin skyrocketed.

Similar to 2017, in 2021, the introduction of NFTs and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) created a second major hype in Blockchain. People started buying NFTs for hefty amounts, and even celebrities joined in, which fueled the hype.

At present, Bitcoin has already crossed the $100,000 mark and is still going up.

Now, here’s the real question: if AI and Blockchain both rode waves of massive hype, why did their stories diverge so sharply? One went on to become part of daily conversations, apps, and workplaces, while the other struggled to move beyond niche circles and speculative markets. What exactly pushed them onto such different paths, despite starting with the same level of global excitement? The answer lies in a few key aspects that ultimately shaped their destinies. Let’s break them down.

Key aspects that changed the fate of AI and Blockchain

Photo by NASA on Unsplash

1. Public Reach and Adoption

Blockchain’s public reach is quite an interesting phenomenon. People are aware of cryptocurrencies, but if asked about Blockchain, they often respond with “What is that?” Most of them know the product but not the underlying architecture or even its name. This severely limited Blockchain to finance and investment alone. And even though people from all over the world invest in cryptocurrencies, many others avoid it because it involve financial risk and requires knowledge of the crypto market. This further limited public usage.

Meanwhile, when ChatGPT was introduced, people of all age groups and professions started using it, and it impressed everyone with its human-like responses and problem-solving capabilities. It literally gained the saying, “First impression is the best impression,” from the public. People began using it for simple tasks like content writing, homework, and coding, and some even used it as a therapist or a best friend. This level of public reach and adoption for everyday tasks is clearly miles ahead of Blockchain.

2. Ease of Use vs Complexity

Blockchain technology is a relatively broad subject built on a completely new architecture, which proposes a decentralized and transparent network as opposed to the centralized, hierarchy-managed network architecture that has been the global standard for ages. Implementing this architecture requires a new set of tech stacks, which in turn makes the implementation process harder. Additionally, working with or even using a Blockchain-related application requires basic knowledge of decentralization and Blockchain architecture. As a result, common people found it very complex to use, and most blockchain-related apps ended up being business-focused rather than intended for common usage.

Meanwhile, AI tools like ChatGPT were accessible directly through a website or extensions, just 2–3 clicks away. This meant they could be used by anyone with a device and an internet connection. Moreover, there was no requirement for technical knowledge or prerequisites to use them.

3. Business Integration and Use Cases

The main objective behind the creation of Blockchain was to build a network that is 100% secure, transparent, and trusted. This narrowed its use cases to scenarios where data plays a major role and requires a high level of security in the network. In real-world applications, the finance sector and supply chain management closely align with Blockchain’s objectives, and thus, Blockchain integration has been widely experimented with in these areas. However, when considering other sectors like entertainment, Blockchain’s capabilities offer little benefit. As a result, Blockchain cannot serve as a solution for most use cases.

When creating AI tools and models, the objective is to assist or help humans with their tasks. Naturally, this makes them suitable for almost any type of task. This has broadened the scope for businesses, leading them to use AI tools in areas such as development processes, customer support, guiding users through applications, and more. AI tools can be leveraged to provide value in most real-time use cases and across a wide range of businesses.

4. The Dark Side of Blockchain

Every tech has its part where it gets misused, just like AI today. Even though Blockchain was created to benefit the world, some of its traits have been severely misused, and its flaws exploited, which can be far more dangerous than AI misuse.

The first problem is Proof of Work (PoW), which is used for mining Bitcoin. After the cryptocurrency trend and Bitcoin’s price hike, people started mining Bitcoins using PoW, which requires guessing a hash value correctly through brute force — a process that demands enormous computational power. At one point, the crazy power consumption for Bitcoin mining alone matched the electricity usage of an entire city for days. This resulted in serious environmental concerns, leaving a black mark on Blockchain.

Secondly, the anonymity of public blockchain is severely misused by criminals as cryptocurrency transactions cannot be tracked, and thus it is widely used in illegal transactions. This is where it proved to be more dangerous than AI misuse.

Alongside this, several scams have occurred in the name of ICOs, and most NFT prices dropped by 90–95% after 2022, highlighting the high risk involved in investing in cryptocurrencies.

Conclusion

Blockchain still holds strong potential for future use cases where there is zero tolerance for compromise in security and integrity, while also ensuring transparency among the parties within the network. Achieving this will require careful, long-term planning and thoughtful implementation. A lot of tech companies are still working on Blockchain projects to create an impact in real-world use cases. If successful, Blockchain can become an integral part of applications that involve large networks of people where complete trust and integrity are essential. Until then, its adoption is likely to remain limited in popularity.

AI and Blockchain: How One Succeeded in Going Mainstream While the Other Stalled was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.38559+7.69%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

Three of China’s largest Bitcoin hardware manufacturers are establishing production facilities in the United States as President Donald Trump’s tariff policies reshape the cryptocurrency industry. The three industry leaders, Bitmain, Canaan, and MicroBT, collectively control over 90% of the global mining rig market. These companies are the architects of Bitcoin’s physical infrastructure, manufacturing the specialized ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) machines that form the backbone of the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency network. Every Bitcoin mined globally likely passes through hardware bearing Chinese engineering fingerprints. 95% Market Control Sparks “Digital Dependency Trap” and Security Risks According to a June 18 Reuters report, these Bitcoin mining giants are establishing U.S. operations to circumvent potential tariffs. However, critics have raised security concerns about Chinese involvement in sectors spanning semiconductor manufacturing and energy infrastructure. Guang Yang, chief technology officer at crypto technology provider Conflux Network, described the situation as extending beyond trade policy. “The U.S.-China trade war goes beyond tariffs,” Yang stated. “It’s a strategic pivot toward ‘politically acceptable’ hardware sources.” Bitmain, the largest of the three companies by revenue, initiated U.S. production of mining equipment in December , one month after Trump’s presidential election victory. Canaan began trial production in the United States on April 2 to avoid tariffs following Trump’s announcement of new trade levies. One of the largest manufacturers of #bitcoin mining machines, Canaan, has set up a base of operations outside of China. CEO Zhang says, Kazakhstan is essential to "expanding after-sales geographical coverage and providing […] support growing international customer base" pic.twitter.com/7D5Xh2ici5 — Documenting ₿itcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) June 23, 2021 Third-ranked MicroBT announced in a statement that it is “actively implementing a localization strategy in the U.S.” to “avoid the impact of tariffs.” $11.9B by 2028: The Market These Giants Are Fighting for According to Frost & Sullivan’s “2024 Global Blockchain Hardware Industry White Paper,” the ASIC-based Bitcoin mining hardware market demonstrates substantial consolidation. When measured by computing power sold, these three Chinese companies command 95.4% of the global market share. The Bitcoin ecosystem encompasses five primary segments: hardware supply, mining farm operations, mining pool management, trading platforms, and payment processing services. Hardware manufacturers like Canaan, the first Bitcoin mining company to go public and the second-largest by computing power , focus exclusively on integrated circuit (IC) design, manufacturing, and equipment sales. Industry analysts project continued sector expansion, with the market expected to reach $11.9 billion by 2028, representing a compound annual growth rate of 15.3%, contingent on Bitcoin’s continued price appreciation driven by supply scarcity. Source: Frost & Sullivan China’s Historical Bitcoin Mining Advantage Understanding today’s migration requires examining how China achieved such overwhelming market control in the first place. The foundation was laid during the historic 2017 Bitcoin boom, when three key factors aligned to create Chinese mining supremacy. During the early expansion phase, Chinese officials recognized cryptocurrency mining as a profitable venture that attracted substantial foreign investment. Consequently, authorities initially overlooked the mining sector while simultaneously restricting Bitcoin trading and initial coin offerings. Hydro-power plants go on sale in China since #Bitcoin mining crackdown has reduced demand for electricity. – South China Morning Post pic.twitter.com/QKEbUzWN4g — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) June 30, 2021 China’s extensive hydroelectric infrastructure further strengthened the country’s mining operations, providing the cheap energy essential for profitable Bitcoin production. Does Chinese Hardware Control America’s Bitcoin Network? While the United States leads global Bitcoin mining operations with over 38% of total network activity , American miners depend almost entirely on Chinese-manufactured equipment. America Leads Bitcoin Mining Operation/ Source: Bitbo This creates what security analysts describe as a “digital dependency trap,” a scenario where America’s cryptocurrency infrastructure relies fundamentally on hardware produced by its primary economic rival. Guang Yang, Conflux Network’s chief technology officer, frames this dependency in geopolitical terms that extend far beyond trade economics . “The U.S.-China trade war goes beyond tariffs,” Yang explains. “It’s a strategic pivot toward ‘politically acceptable’ hardware sources.” His assessment reflects growing concerns within the cryptocurrency community about supply chain vulnerabilities that could impact national economic security.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.49+1.78%
U
U$0.01318-6.65%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004607+1.18%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:26
Share
Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Hypersphere investment partner Mehdi Farooq says he lost six wallets and years of savings after falling victim to a fake Zoom call phishing attack.
SIX
SIX$0.02144+0.09%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003829-4.89%
VinuChain
VC$0.00354-10.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:51
Share

Trending News

More

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

You Don’t Own Your Digital Life. Yet