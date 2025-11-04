ExchangeDEX+
Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, CEO of ADNOC and UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, warns of surging electricity demand from AI-driven data centers, requiring $4 trillion annual investments in global energy infrastructure through 2040 to meet growing needs from data centers, urbanization, and aviation expansion. Electricity demand will surge fourfold for data centers by 2040, driven by AI advancements. Global urbanization will see 1.5 billion people moving to cities, increasing overall power needs. More than 2 billion air conditioners will activate, alongside aviation fleet doubling to 50,000 aircraft, pushing energy requirements higher with renewables doubling and oil demand exceeding 100 million barrels per day. Discover how AI-driven data centers are fueling a global electricity demand surge, challenging infrastructure and requiring $4 trillion investments yearly. Explore UAE's pragmatic energy strategies for stability—read now for insights on future power trends. What is the impact of surging electricity demand from AI-driven data centers? Surging electricity demand from AI-driven data centers is creating massive infrastructure challenges worldwide, as highlighted by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber during ADIPEC 2025 in Abu Dhabi.…

AI Data Centers Could Quadruple Power Demand by 2040, Sustaining Oil Above 100M Barrels Daily, ADNOC CEO Warns

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 01:27
Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, CEO of ADNOC and UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, warns of surging electricity demand from AI-driven data centers, requiring $4 trillion annual investments in global energy infrastructure through 2040 to meet growing needs from data centers, urbanization, and aviation expansion.

  • Electricity demand will surge fourfold for data centers by 2040, driven by AI advancements.

  • Global urbanization will see 1.5 billion people moving to cities, increasing overall power needs.

  • More than 2 billion air conditioners will activate, alongside aviation fleet doubling to 50,000 aircraft, pushing energy requirements higher with renewables doubling and oil demand exceeding 100 million barrels per day.

Discover how AI-driven data centers are fueling a global electricity demand surge, challenging infrastructure and requiring $4 trillion investments yearly. Explore UAE’s pragmatic energy strategies for stability—read now for insights on future power trends.

What is the impact of surging electricity demand from AI-driven data centers?

Surging electricity demand from AI-driven data centers is creating massive infrastructure challenges worldwide, as highlighted by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber during ADIPEC 2025 in Abu Dhabi. This demand, expected to quadruple by 2040, stems from rapid AI adoption and will necessitate annual investments of $4 trillion in the energy sector to support data centers, urban migration, and expanded aviation. Al Jaber emphasized focusing on data-driven responses rather than short-term uncertainties to ensure long-term energy security.

How is global energy infrastructure lagging behind AI and data center growth?

The global energy infrastructure is significantly behind the pace required to handle the electricity demand from AI-driven data centers, with gas supplying over a quarter of baseload power and shortages in gas turbines exacerbating supply issues. Dr. Al Jaber noted the need for at least six million kilometers of new transmission lines by 2050, alongside unlocking dormant capital from existing assets through supportive policies. According to his assessment, renewables are projected to more than double by 2040, LNG demand will rise by 50%, and jet fuel by over 30%, while oil production remains above 100 million barrels per day. This infrastructure gap is pushing electricity prices higher and highlighting the urgency for risk-mitigating frameworks to attract investments. Expert analysis from energy leaders at ADIPEC underscores that policy facilitation is key to avoiding chokepoints in supply chains.

Frequently Asked Questions

What annual investment is needed for the global energy industry due to AI data centers?

The global energy industry requires an annual injection of $4 trillion to address the electricity demand surge from AI-driven data centers and other factors through 2040, as stated by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber at ADIPEC 2025. This funding will support expanded renewables, LNG, and transmission infrastructure to meet projected growth in power needs.

Why is the UAE attracting energy investments amid AI-driven electricity demand challenges?

The UAE is drawing global capital through its pragmatic, realism-based policies that ensure low-cost operations, strong governance, and reliable partnerships, making it an ideal hub for energy investments. Dr. Al Jaber explained during ADIPEC 2025 that this approach optimizes energy efficiency, advances technology, and fosters trust, benefiting companies like ADNOC in securing international gas deals across multiple countries.

Key Takeaways

  • Quadrupling data center power needs: AI-driven growth will demand four times more electricity by 2040, requiring robust infrastructure upgrades.
  • Investment imperative: Annual $4 trillion infusions are essential, focusing on transmission lines and policy reforms to unlock capital.
  • UAE’s model for success: Pragmatic policies enhance investor confidence, promoting job growth and global competitiveness through ADNOC’s international expansions.

Conclusion

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber’s insights at ADIPEC 2025 reveal the profound impact of surging electricity demand from AI-driven data centers on global infrastructure, with projections for doubled renewables and sustained oil demand beyond 2040. The UAE’s pragmatic approach exemplifies how realistic policies can attract investments and drive progress in the energy sector. As demand continues to rise, stakeholders must prioritize data-informed strategies to ensure sustainable growth and energy security for the future.

Source: https://en.coinotag.com/ai-data-centers-could-quadruple-power-demand-by-2040-sustaining-oil-above-100m-barrels-daily-adnoc-ceo-warns/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

