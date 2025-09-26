Anthropic protestor Guido Reichstadter’s hunger strike is still going strong after fellow AI naysayers ended their own public demonstrations.Anthropic protestor Guido Reichstadter’s hunger strike is still going strong after fellow AI naysayers ended their own public demonstrations.

AI Doomer Still Starving During Week Four of Anthropic Hunger Strike

By: Coinstats
2025/09/26 05:42
Anthropic protestor Guido Reichstadter’s hunger strike is still going strong after fellow AI naysayers ended their own public demonstrations.
