AI coding assistants like Cursor with Claude Sonnet, GitHub Copilot, and ChatGPT have revolutionized how we write code. They can generate impressive unit tests with high coverage in seconds, complete with mocks, assertions, and comprehensive test scenarios. The results look professional, thorough, and ready to ship.
But here's the dangerous trap: AI treats your buggy code as the source of truth.
As someone who has extensively used Cursor with Claude-4-Sonnet for generating tests, I've discovered a critical flaw in the AI-first testing approach. I'll be honest—I'm lazy when it comes to writing unit tests, so I often rely on AI to generate them for me. However, I've learned to carefully review what exactly is being tested in those AI-generated tests.
But here's where it gets concerning: during PR reviews on real projects, I frequently catch these same flaws in tests written by other developers who aren't as careful about reviewing AI output. When you ask AI to "write unit tests for this component," it doesn't question whether your implementation is correct—it simply covers whatever logic you've written, bugs and all.
This defeats one of the fundamental purposes of testing: catching bugs and ensuring correctness before they reach production.
Modern AI coding assistants excel at:
However, AI fails catastrophically at:
Let me show you a perfect example from a recent React TypeScript project I built using Cursor with Claude-4-Sonnet.
Here's the
UserList component that was generated:
const UserList: React.FC = () => { const [users, setUsers] = useState<User[]>([]); const [loading, setLoading] = useState<boolean>(true); const [error, setError] = useState<string | null>(null); useEffect(() => { const loadUsers = async () => { try { setLoading(true); setError(null); const fetchedUsers = await fetchUsers(); setUsers(fetchedUsers); } catch (err) { setError('Failed to fetch users. Please try again.'); console.error('Error fetching users:', err); } // BUG: Missing setLoading(false) in try block! }; loadUsers(); }, []); return ( <div className="user-list-container"> <h2>User List</h2> <div className="users-grid"> {users.length > 0 && users.map((user) => ( // ... render users ))} {loading && ( <div className="loading">Loading users...</div> )} </div> </div> ); };
The Bug: The loading state never gets set to
false after successful data fetching. Users see both the user data AND the loading spinner simultaneously.
When I asked Cursor to "write comprehensive unit tests for UserList component," here's what it generated:
describe('UserList Component', () => { it('should display users after successful fetch', async () => { mockFetchUsers.mockResolvedValue(mockUsers); render(<UserList />); await waitFor(() => { expect(screen.getByText('John Doe')).toBeInTheDocument(); }); // This test PASSES but covers buggy behavior! expect(screen.getByText('Loading users...')).toBeInTheDocument(); }); it('should handle empty user list gracefully', async () => { mockFetchUsers.mockResolvedValue([]); render(<UserList />); await waitFor(() => { expect(screen.getByText('User List')).toBeInTheDocument(); }); // Again, covering the bug as "expected behavior" expect(screen.getByText('Loading users...')).toBeInTheDocument(); }); });
The Problem: These tests have 100% coverage and all pass, but they're testing buggy behavior as if it were correct! The AI saw that loading remains
true after data loads and wrote tests to verify this incorrect behavior.
Consider this timer component with a memory leak:
const Timer: React.FC = () => { const [seconds, setSeconds] = useState(0); useEffect(() => { // BUG: No cleanup function - creates memory leak! setInterval(() => { setSeconds(prev => prev + 1); }, 1000); }, []); // Missing dependency array is also a bug return <div>Timer: {seconds}s</div>; };
AI-generated test:
it('should increment timer every second', async () => { render(<Timer />); // This test "validates" the buggy implementation await waitFor(() => { expect(screen.getByText('Timer: 1s')).toBeInTheDocument(); }, { timeout: 1500 }); });
The test passes and provides coverage, but it doesn't catch the memory leak or the missing cleanup function.
Tests should serve multiple purposes:
When tests cover buggy behavior:
Writing tests manually forces you to:
AI-generated tests skip this crucial thinking process.
Instead of: "Write unit tests for this component"
Try: "Write unit tests for a user list component that should: 1) Show loading state while fetching, 2) Display users when loaded, 3) Hide loading state after success/error, 4) Show error message on failure. Here's my implementation: [code]"
Focus on what the code should do, not what it does:
Write tests for a React component that manages user authentication with these requirements: - Initially shows "Not authenticated" - After successful login, shows user name and logout button - Handles login errors gracefully with error messages - Prevents multiple simultaneous login attempts My implementation: [buggy code here]
Always review AI-generated tests by asking:
Add unit tests for this UserList component
Write comprehensive unit tests for a UserList component with these business requirements: EXPECTED BEHAVIOR: 1. Shows "Loading users..." initially 2. Fetches users from API on mount 3. HIDES loading spinner after successful fetch 4. Displays user cards with name, email, phone, website 5. Shows error message if fetch fails 6. Error state should hide loading spinner 7. Empty user list should hide loading spinner EDGE CASES TO TEST: - Network timeout scenarios - Malformed API responses - Component unmounting during fetch - Rapid re-renders My implementation is below - please write tests that verify the EXPECTED BEHAVIOR above, not just what my code currently does: [implementation code]
Create tests in these categories: - Happy path scenarios (successful data loading) - Error scenarios (network failures, API errors) - Edge cases (empty data, malformed responses) - User interaction tests (if applicable) - Accessibility tests (screen readers, keyboard navigation)
Write tests based on these user stories: - As a user, I want to see a loading indicator while data loads - As a user, I want to see user information clearly displayed - As a user, I want helpful error messages when something goes wrong - As a user, I want the interface to be responsive and not freeze
Include tests that verify the component DOES NOT: - Show loading state after data loads - Display stale data during refetch - Allow multiple simultaneous API calls - Crash on unexpected data formats
AI excels in these testing scenarios:
// AI is great at testing pure functions function calculateTax(amount, rate) { return amount * rate; } // AI can generate comprehensive test cases: // - Positive numbers // - Zero values // - Negative numbers // - Decimal precision // - Large numbers
// AI excels at testing data mappers function normalizeUser(apiUser) { return { id: apiUser.user_id, name: `${apiUser.first_name} ${apiUser.last_name}`, email: apiUser.email_address.toLowerCase() }; }
AI can generate comprehensive error scenarios you might not think of.
AI is excellent at creating complex mock configurations and cleanup logic.
The most effective strategy combines human insight with AI efficiency:
Write comprehensive tests for a [ComponentName] with these business requirements: MUST DO: - [requirement 1] - [requirement 2] - [requirement 3] MUST NOT DO: - [anti-requirement 1] - [anti-requirement 2] EDGE CASES: - [edge case 1] - [edge case 2] USER STORIES: - As a [user type], I want [functionality] so that [benefit] My implementation: [code] Please write tests that verify the requirements above, not just code coverage.
Traditional metrics miss the point:
Better metrics:
AI is a powerful tool for generating test code, but it's a dangerous crutch if used incorrectly. The fundamental issue is that AI treats your implementation as the source of truth, when the actual source of truth should be your business requirements and user needs.
The goal isn't to avoid AI in testing—it's to use it intelligently. When combined with solid testing principles and human oversight, AI can dramatically improve your testing efficiency while maintaining quality.
Share your experiences in the comments.