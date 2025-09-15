AI Gaming Memecoin Kart Rumble ($RBT) About to Blaze Past $200K in Red-Hot Presale

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/15
AI tokens are amongst the leading narratives in 2025, and meme coins such as PEPE, FLOKI, and DogWifHat still command billion-dollar market capitalizations. That said, investors are searching for the next hybrid breakout that will deliver outsized returns.

Kart Rumble (RBT) brings forward an AI-powered meme racing game that’s built on Polygon Supernets. It has already surged past $100,000 in its first week and is now racing toward the $200K milestone in its presale.

Early backers argue that Kart Rumble will be the 2025 successor to DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE, but this time with real technology, utility, and a roadmap that’s designed for scalability and expansion.

 

The Opportunity: Meme Appeal with Real Tech

Historically, select meme coins, while still in their infancy in terms of market capitalization, have managed to deliver early investors explosive returns. Still, most of them lacked development and faded after their viral peaks.

Kart Rumble is designed to address this, delivering:

  • Custom in-house artificial intelligence, Rumble AI, for adaptive racing gameplay;
  • A hybrid on-chain model, which ensures real asset ownership with smooth off-chain performance;
  • A Web3 experience featuring some meme coin powerhouses such as DOGE, SHIB, PEPE, FLOKI, and WIF.

The team behind it argues that RBT is more than a meme coin with vague promises, but rather a functioning ecosystem with proprietary technology and a clear path to expansion.

Rumble AI: The Technology Behind the Meme

At the heart of the project is Rumble AI – a proprietary adaptive intelligence engine that’s designed to make gameplay dynamic and very competitive.

Instead of static races, players will be able to face opponents that learn and respond in real time and on the go, creating more challenging and personalized experiences. This is where AI gaming is supposed to meet meme culture.

Presale Structure Built for Momentum

Kart Rumble’s presale structure is designed with 20 progressive stages. Token prices will increase at each level.

  • It is already beyond the first milestone of $100,000 raised, approaching the next one at $200K.
  • Early participants are able to lock a potentially lower price before the following increase.
  • Presale funds are going straight to development, marketing, and ecosystem growth.

The structure is designed to reward early investors, while at the same time fueling steady momentum toward potential exchange listings.

In addition to the above, Kart Rumble’s affiliate program is also amongst the more generous ones in Web3, providing up to 50% commissions on referred sales. According to the team, top affiliates also compete for a Lamborghini, a Rolex, and $50K in cash.

Roadmap and Investor Interest

The roadmap includes:

  • Transition from Unity -> Unreal Engine -> custom engine;
  • Expansion into multiplayer online racing and tournaments;
  • A tokenized NFT marketplace for racers, karts, and tracks;
  • Licensing Rumble AI to external games and platforms.

These milestones are carefully designed to create a sustained demand for the token and position the project as more than just another presale.

Investors looking for a hybrid between meme culture and the growing AI sector find RBT interesting as another shot at outsized gains delivered by the likes of DOGE, SHIB, or PEPE.

Speaking on the matter was a Kart Rumble spokesperson, who said:

“Kart Rumble is where meme culture meets AI gaming in a way no other project has attempted. […] Our presale momentum shows the market is ready for something fresh.”

Kart Rumble is closing in on $200K fast. With token prices set to rise at each stage, the best entry points could be disappearing quickly.

For more information, visit: kartrumble.io 

The post AI Gaming Memecoin Kart Rumble ($RBT) About to Blaze Past $200K in Red-Hot Presale appeared first on CryptoPotato.

