AI in Arts: Lincoln Center’s Collider Fellows Are Revolutionizing Performing Arts with Exciting New Technologies

In an era where technology's rapid advancement often sparks apprehension, especially concerning its impact on creative fields, a beacon of innovation shines brightly at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Their pioneering Collider Fellowship program is boldly confronting these anxieties, inviting multi-disciplinary artists to explore how cutting-edge AI in Arts and other emerging technologies can redefine live performance. For those immersed in the world of digital innovation and future economies, understanding how traditional institutions embrace this technological wave offers compelling insights into the evolving landscape of human creativity. How is AI in Arts Unlocking New Potential? The conversation around artificial intelligence in creative industries is often fraught with concern, yet Lincoln Center’s Vice President of Programming, Jordana Leigh, champions a profoundly optimistic view. “I love that they’re all really thoughtful people who are not just thinking about [the work] itself, but how it fits into a larger conversation in arts and technology,” Leigh notes. She envisions AI in Arts not as a threat, but as another powerful instrument in an artist’s arsenal, akin to a sound mixer or a painter’s brush. This perspective underscores a critical shift: technology is finally catching up to the expansive visions of artists, rather than artists trying to adapt to new tech. This approach fosters a dynamic environment where computational creativity becomes a collaborative partner, pushing boundaries previously unimaginable in the performing arts. Can Virtual Reality Performance Transform Traditional Stages? The transformative power of technology is vividly demonstrated through initiatives like the Collider Fellowship, especially in the realm of Virtual Reality Performance. Leigh points to Nona Hendryx’s ‘Dream Machine,’ an installation by a first-class Collider Fellow, as a prime example. This groundbreaking work skillfully blends AI, VR, and augmented reality to create deeply immersive Afrofuturist environments. Crucially, ‘Dream Machine’ focuses on engaging BIPOC visitors, helping ‘people who do not see themselves in technology to start seeing themselves in it — particularly Black and Brown people, especially Black and Brown women.’ This highlights how advanced tech can foster inclusivity and create profound connections, expanding the audience and impact of Virtual Reality Performance. Such projects demonstrate technology’s capacity to serve as a bridge to diverse narratives and experiences, making art more accessible and representative. How is Performing Arts Technology Being Nurtured? The Collider Fellowship is more than just an experimental hub; it’s a robust support system designed to nurture the future of Performing Arts Technology. The newly announced second class of six Collider Fellows will receive six months of dedicated studio space at Lincoln Center and Onassis ONX, a financial stipend, and invaluable support from Lincoln Center staff. What makes this program particularly distinctive is its ‘non-transactional’ approach. Unlike traditional residencies that demand a final product, the fellowship prioritizes exploration and rejuvenation. Leigh recounts how one fellow produced ‘five or six prototypes,’ while another used the time to ‘rejuvenate, read tons of books, do tons of research, slow down.’ Both approaches are considered ‘completely acceptable ways to use this fellowship,’ emphasizing artistic freedom and deep inquiry into Performing Arts Technology. What Drives Lincoln Center Innovation and Global Reach? This fellowship is a cornerstone of broader Lincoln Center Innovation efforts, aiming to redefine how the institution supports artists and engages audiences globally. While many projects from the first class are ‘still germinating,’ some are expected to be showcased at Lincoln Center itself, demonstrating the tangible outcomes of this forward-thinking program. Leigh expresses a particular enthusiasm for ‘location-based experiences,’ especially those leveraging VR, AR, and extended reality. However, the vision for Lincoln Center Innovation extends beyond physical spaces. The Collider Fellows are also tasked with exploring how technology can help Lincoln Center reach audiences worldwide, breaking down geographical barriers and fostering a truly global community around the performing arts. This open-minded approach ensures that the center remains at the forefront of cultural and technological evolution. Who are the Visionaries Crafting the Next Immersive Art Experience? The second cohort of Collider Fellows represents a diverse array of talent, each pushing the boundaries of what constitutes an Immersive Art Experience. These artists are at the vanguard of integrating sophisticated technologies into their practice: Cinthia Chen: A multidisciplinary artist and technologist whose work combines performance, installation, and projection design to explore memory, hybrid identities, and spiritual futurism. Her work exemplifies how visual and spatial technologies can create deeply personal and collective narratives. Sam Rolfes: A virtual performer, artist, and co-director of Team Rolfes, known for motion-capture performances and visuals for global music icons. Rolfes showcases the dynamic potential of digital avatars and real-time interaction in an Immersive Art Experience. James Allister Sprang: The first U.S.-based artist to work with the 4D Sound System, creating sensory-based experiences that delve into diasporic timelines and Black interiority. This demonstrates the power of advanced audio technologies to create profound emotional and spatial engagement. Stephanie Dinkins: A transdisciplinary artist and educator focusing on emerging technologies, race, and future histories, recently named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential people in AI. Her work directly addresses the ethical and social dimensions of technology in art. Kevin Peter He: Drawing on cinema, dance, and urban transformation, he works across film, performance, and game engines, exploring how structures and technologies shape narrative and embodiment. He embodies the fusion of digital and physical realms in performance. Dr. Rashaad Newsome: A Whitney Biennial alum whose work blends collage, performance, AI, and robotics to explore Black and Queer cultural expression. Newsome's practice highlights the integration of complex systems to create powerful, culturally resonant art. Each fellow brings a unique perspective, collectively charting new territories for the Immersive Art Experience and ensuring the performing arts remain relevant and groundbreaking. Lincoln Center's Collider Fellowship is a powerful testament to the boundless possibilities when art embraces technology. By fostering an environment of experimentation and non-transactional support, the program is not just adapting to technological change but actively shaping its future in the performing arts. From challenging traditional notions of AI in Arts to pioneering new forms of Virtual Reality Performance and enhancing the Immersive Art Experience, these fellows are at the forefront of a cultural revolution. Their work demonstrates that rather than fearing technology, we can harness it to amplify human creativity, reach new audiences, and deepen our collective understanding of art in the digital age. This bold step by Lincoln Center ensures that the performing arts will continue to evolve, inspire, and resonate with generations to come. 