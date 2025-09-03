‍⚕️AI Is Creating a New Kind of Job, Fixing AI’s Mistakes

[Our AI Business Services] — [Advertise with Us!]

Jobs are changing rapidly due to new technology, but not everything is negative. Yes, companies like Salesforce have slashed 4k jobs due to automation, but many other jobs are being created thanks to this tech revolution, and we will discuss. Therapists are using ChatGPT (who isn’t) and clients are upset. Are you into Fantasy sports? We share the tools that you need to get that Fantasy Super Bowl ring. Let’s dive in and stay curious.

AI Tools — Fantasy Sports

Is your Therapist using ChatGPT?

AI Guides — Stanford Index Reports

📰 AI News and Trends

China’s Alibaba develops new AI chip to help fill Nvidia void, shares rise 19%

Meta’s AI leaders discuss using Google, OpenAI models in apps

OpenAI Plans India Data Center in Major Stargate Expansion

Robotics and self-driving car companies are using Runway’s tech for training simulations

OpenAI warns investors that AGI may make money obsolete, while raising billions of good old US dollars

🌐 Other Tech news

Mastodon, X competitor, says it doesn’t ‘have the means’ to comply with age verification laws

The hottest new phone is Tin Can, a ‘landline’ for kids

China’s electric vehicle giants are betting big on humanoid robots

The world’s most ambitious fusion energy project has reached a critical milestone as Westinghouse Electric Company takes charge of assembling the core of ITER’s fusion reactor

The Future of Work: Navigating AI’s Impact on the Job Market

The rise of AI is reshaping our world, bringing both anxiety and opportunity to the global workforce. Recent studies and insights from tech leaders like Bill Gates paint a clear picture: adaptation is no longer optional; it’s essential. But some other news are very positive, as companies like Salesforce have replaced 4,000 jobs with AI Agents.

A Tale of Two Trends: Job Loss and Creation

A comprehensive 2024 study reveals that while AI has eliminated 23.4% of traditional mid-skill jobs, it has simultaneously created 31.7% more new roles in areas like AI development and human-AI collaboration. The World Economic Forum echoes this, projecting that while AI could displace 85 million jobs by 2030, it may also create 97 million new ones. The net result is job growth, but it requires a significant shift in skills.

The “Adaptation Gap” and the Power of Reskilling

The biggest challenge we face is the “adaptation gap.” Currently, 42% of displaced workers struggle to transition into new roles due to a mismatch between their skills and the demands of the new jobs. The solution is clear: proactive reskilling. Research shows that companies that invest in retraining their workforce before roles become obsolete see a 64% higher employee retention rate.

Why Some Jobs Remain Human-Centric

Despite the disruption, some fields are set to thrive. Bill Gates recently argued that programming, in particular, will remain a uniquely human job. While AI can automate repetitive tasks, it cannot replicate the creativity, abstract problem-solving, and critical judgment required to write novel code and solve complex, real-world problems. Vibe coding has been all the hype lately, but letting AI will not work without and human in the loop; it will lead to hacks, exposing sensitive data, and using code that, as of today, may not be fully functional or trustworthy for established corporations. Today, you need experienced coders to code and/or make sure AI code (vibe code) is reliable and safe.

Repetitive administrative and creative tasks, but some other jobs will require fewer people to accomplish, as AI will make us more productive. Jobs at Lower Risk: Roles requiring complex problem-solving, ethical judgment, and creativity.

The Bottom Line for Your Career

The message is consistent: AI won’t replace people, but it will empower them. The future belongs to those who embrace lifelong learning and continuous upskilling. The goal is to create a workforce that evolves with technology, rather than one that resists it. By focusing on developing uniquely human skills like critical thinking and creativity, we can not only secure our place in the future economy but also leverage AI to boost productivity and unlock new possibilities.

🧰 AI Tool

Fantasy Sports

FantasyPros — offers a suite of tools, including a “Coach AI” that acts as a personal fantasy football assistant. This AI-powered feature provides expert opinions, up-to-date player statistics, and advice on trades and waivers. It accesses expert rankings and projections in real-time, helping you make informed decisions about your lineup.

offers a suite of tools, including a “Coach AI” that acts as a personal fantasy football assistant. This AI-powered feature provides expert opinions, up-to-date player statistics, and advice on trades and waivers. It accesses expert rankings and projections in real-time, helping you make informed decisions about your lineup. RotoWire — AI-powered draft assistant that offers real-time recommendations during your live draft. The tool provides updated rankings and suggestions based on the picks being made. RotoWire also offers a mock draft simulator that uses AI-generated picks to help you test and refine your draft strategy. The platform can be integrated with major fantasy football hosting sites like Yahoo, ESPN, and CBS.

— AI-powered draft assistant that offers real-time recommendations during your live draft. The tool provides updated rankings and suggestions based on the picks being made. RotoWire also offers a mock draft simulator that uses AI-generated picks to help you test and refine your draft strategy. The platform can be integrated with major fantasy football hosting sites like Yahoo, ESPN, and CBS. Draft Punk — AI-powered mobile fantasy football draft copilot and mock draft simulator for Android. For the past 10 years, it has been using AI to generate accurate player projections. The app provides custom rankings tailored to your league’s unique settings and recommends players to draft based on team needs and position scarcity.

— AI-powered mobile fantasy football draft copilot and mock draft simulator for Android. For the past 10 years, it has been using AI to generate accurate player projections. The app provides custom rankings tailored to your league’s unique settings and recommends players to draft based on team needs and position scarcity. RotoBot — AI is a fantasy sports platform that uses advanced AI to deliver personalized insights and answer your questions. It helps you make smarter weekly decisions by breaking down player data, curating relevant news, and offering league-specific analysis. RotoBot’s machine learning engine cuts through the noise to provide only the most impactful insights.

AI is a fantasy sports platform that uses advanced AI to deliver personalized insights and answer your questions. It helps you make smarter weekly decisions by breaking down player data, curating relevant news, and offering league-specific analysis. RotoBot’s machine learning engine cuts through the noise to provide only the most impactful insights. STACKED — Fantasy football intelligence platform that syncs with your teams from ESPN, Yahoo, Sleeper, and other platforms. It consolidates all your leagues into a single interface, enabling you to manage everything from one convenient location. STACKED digests NFL content from various sources and surfaces what’s most important for your team each week.

Is your Therapist using ChatGPT?

A growing number of therapists are secretly using ChatGPT to help with therapy sessions and written responses, but many clients are feeling betrayed and violated when they find out. From a therapist accidentally screen-sharing ChatGPT prompts during a live session, to others sending overly polished, AI-assisted emails, patients report loss of trust, privacy concerns, and emotional discomfort — especially when handling sensitive topics like grief or trauma. A study shows that AI-written therapy responses rated higher only when users didn’t know they were AI-generated. ChatGPT isn’t HIPAA-compliant; even de-identified info can leak sensitive data.

A 2020 hack of a Finnish mental health company exposed tens of thousands of therapy records, leading to blackmail and public leaks.

Experts say transparency is key: AI can help overworked therapists with tasks like note-taking or writing, but undisclosed usage undermines the therapist-client relationship. As AI tools creep into mental healthcare, the balance between efficiency and empathy has never been more critical.

🧰 AI Guides

Stanford AI Index Report: A comprehensive resource for data and trends in AI. https://aiindex.stanford.edu/report/

AI Is Creating a New Kind of Job, Fixing AI’s Mistakes

Another field where AI is creating new jobs is in the AI cleanup department. Instead of replacing creatives and coders, generative AI is creating demand for “AI cleanup” work, tasks where humans fix sloppy AI outputs. Freelancers in writing, design, and development are now hired to repair buggy code, redraw broken logos, and rewrite robotic AI text.

Stats & Insights:

95% of GenAI pilots show zero ROI , per MIT.

, per MIT. Fiverr reports 250% growth in niche human-led tasks like “Shopify design” and book illustration.

in niche human-led tasks like “Shopify design” and book illustration. Upwork and Freelancer see rising demand for content strategy, emotional storytelling, and human-led branding.

see rising demand for content strategy, emotional storytelling, and human-led branding. Writers say AI content often needs rewriting due to bland tone, generic responses, or factual gaps.

due to bland tone, generic responses, or factual gaps. Developers report unstable, unsafe apps coded by AI tools that still need human fixes.

AI can generate fast content, but brands and clients still crave human creativity, precision, and emotional nuance. While many freelancers are underpaid for AI cleanup gigs, the industry shift proves one thing: AI still needs humans to look good.

