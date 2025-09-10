AI Is Pushing Creatives Out of Corporate (And That's The Good News)

The best comparison I have to corporate is high school with money.

There are cliques, posturing, optics and image. Arbitrary hierarchy and authority that lacks any real street cred.

After-hour extracurriculars. Work to take home.

Wait — did everyone know we were signing up for this?

I hated high school but corporate was fine

High school didn’t have a barista.

I also wasn’t getting paid to be there. And while I joke about the depths of hell that is corporate — just like good people had a great time in high school and went on to lead good lives, that energy exists in corporate, too.

But the problem runs systemically.

The creativity death spiral

Anyone with a pulse gets shut down for thinking too big. Strategic folks are in charge of creatives. Everyone’s expected to do everything: analytics, creative, strategy.

Be good with people and on camera, but also make sure you can work independently.

Join clubs so we have media to share. Give up more time after work on non-output-related tasks to show us you want more responsibility.

Show up as yourself — but also never be yourself.

It’s the all-hands event where leadership thanks the team with an expensive yacht party for pulling off a great year — while bonuses disappear. It’s worrying about putting an exclamation point at the end of a sentence or whether that emoji made you look like a psycho.

It’s seeing people who kiss ass but have no depth win because they’re willing to sell a part of themselves that is off the table for others.

Performative reward systems are insulting, not inspiring.

“If you’ve got time to lean, you’ve got time to clean.”

If you were ever a restaurant manager and said this, your entire staff hated you. Why? Because it’s performative.

From an I/O psychology standpoint, the reward system starts to break — similar to how lab rats kept hitting the lever for cocaine until their bodies gave out.

When you tie someone’s livelihood to shallow rewards and never let them enjoy the fruits of their labor, they burn out.

In corporate terms, it creates the Office Space scenario: “I’ll work just hard enough to stay under the radar.”

And under the radar is where creativity, hope, and dreams die.

What Apple did to stencils, AI is doing to creatives

People forget: it used to take full teams to run copy, strategy, and design. Content planning was a team effort. Not pods of four managing two or three enterprise accounts. Dozens of designers, color specialists, copywriters, and editors — all part of the machine.

Then the Apple computer came and wiped out most of those jobs. Apple made design faster — but not cheaper. The people who stayed could still earn a living. There was still room for craft. There was still space for soul.

Now?

AI mimics your best idea in milliseconds, gets published without your name, and you’re told to “pivot” or “learn prompt engineering.” But prompt engineering isn’t creative — it’s just shouting into the void and hoping something decent echoes back.

And unlike before, there’s no security net.

No promise of trickle-down. No buffer. We are still printing money and stealing oil — but everyone knows the crude stays on top.

You used to have time to adjust. Now you’re obsolete by lunch.

Sure, artists who honed their craft suffered. Some never bounced back.

But that wasn’t here. That wasn’t now.

AI gave the misfits a megaphone

AI is your cheerleader girlfriend who never let you give up on your dream to play pro ball.

Rick Rubin positions creativity as output connected to source. Not a painting. Not a symphony.

Creativity is you — connected to something greater — building something out of nothing.

The plumber who starts his own company to give his kids a different life? Creative. The ad exec who pivots to a less demanding role to care for her sick dad? Creative. The boss who helps you troubleshoot without blowing up your spot? Creative.

Anything new — anything that bucks the system — is creativity.

Were they ever creative jobs?

AI is taking all the creative jobs?

They weren’t creative to begin with.

If your work can be replicated instantly and used en masse, it was never creative. It was never connected to source. It was never connected to something bigger and better than you.

Corporate creative culture disregards source and story — it cannibalizes soul.

This isn’t esoteric. It’s logic. To create is to give meaning.

Graphics made with no heart and no lived experience are like fake fossils — kind of neat, but not fucking real.

That’s why movies with AI graphics flop.

That’s why Disney just rehired hundreds of animators to bring back 2D. Because it was never about the lines or colors — it was about the hands that drew them. The minds that imagined them. That’s what makes a story rich.

That’s what makes a heart flutter.

It’s why Miles Astray won an AI image contest with a real photograph.

We crave the connection behind the content.

“Chat, do for me what I can’t do for myself”

This is where it gets serious.

Creatives can move faster than ever. Sure. But now they can program their entire business strategy around what matters to them.

You can give Chat context that pulling this off means showing your kid it’s possible to stand on your own two feet — in a world that begs you to stay dependent.

You can build plans based on belief.

Ask it to remind you why you’re creating. Why you’re refusing to accept what exists now. Why you’re building something new.

Modern corporate could never match that kind of meaning. Could never bring you back to your root — your source — every time.

Corporate will always pander. Always posture. Always position itself as something worthy of your sacrifice — while never offering the same in return.

Reverse Uno via corporate kryptonite

AI won’t push creatives out of corporate the way Apple killed design careers.

In fact, it’ll do the opposite.

When someone got fired, laid off, or stuck, they used to have limited options:

Therapy for the emotions

Peers for career advice

Family for the fallout

Books to plan the next move

Now?

It’s like those old photos of a ‘90s tech legend— surrounded by 15 devices that now fit in your pocket.

This is that. Therapist, strategist, creative checkpoint, moral compass — all in your hand — if you choose to run it that way.

So is AI pushing creatives out of corporate?

Absolutely.

And good. Let it.

Because every creative who gives a damn just got dangerous.